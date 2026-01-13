Who is Rob Potylo? Viral video shows ‘Robby Roadsteamer’ in giraffe suit detained by ICE at Minnesota protest

The X account on Robby Roadsteamer shared a video where ICE agents could be seen being grounded by the ICE agents before being taken away. "Robby Roadsteamer has been arrested by ICE in Minnesota today," the caption to the post read.

Robby Roadsteamer, who is frequently seen attending various protests in a giraffe costume, has been captured in videos scuffling with ICE agents in Minnesota . Massive protests are ongoing in the state in the aftermath of the death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

Rob Potylo, a Boston-based performer frequently seen in anti-immigration raids protests, has been arrested. Potylo, who is popularly known as Robby Roadsteamer, said via his X page that he was detained by the ICE.

Potylo, a Boston-based musical comedian, performer and artist best known for his persona Robby Roadsteamer. He blends comedy, music and protest antics and frequently performs in protests across the country.

He has created albums and comedy work, starred in the web series ‘Quiet Desperation’, appeared on radio and TV.

Massive ICE Raids In Minnesota Minnesota has been the center of massive confrontations between the ICE and Border Patrol agents over the last few weeks. It has escalated significantly after the death of Renee Nicole Good, with thousands hitting the streets to protest the ICE actions.

Also read: Did Renee Nicole Good lose custody of her children after Minneapolis shooting? What we know

Meanwhile, in response to the shooting, the Department of Homeland Security has mobilized hundreds more federal agents in the Minnesota. As of now, more than 2500 federal agents are in the streets of various cities in Minnesota.

On Sunday, ICE and Border Patrol raids were reported in the city of St. Paul in Minnesota. According to the local activist network, the ICE was going door-to-door in St. Paul as they hunt down what they describe as illegal Somali immigrants. Amid the operation, Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino was spotted at a Target in St. Paul, where he faced protests from some shopper-activists.