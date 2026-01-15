Edit Profile
    Minneapolis ICE-involved shooting: One person shot by federal agent near North Lyndale Ave

    In Minneapolis, an individual was shot by an ICE agent near North Lyndale Avenue during federal law enforcement activity, city officials said.

    Updated on: Jan 15, 2026 7:48 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    An individual was shot by an ICE agent near North Lyndale Avenue in northern Minneapolis, city officials confirmed.

    Protests outside the State Capitol building in St. Paul, Minnesota. (AFP)
    Protests outside the State Capitol building in St. Paul, Minnesota. (AFP)

    City officials said that they are aware of the shooting "involving a federal law enforcement official," but did not provide further details. Fox 9, the local Fox affiliate in Minnesota, confirmed that the shooting involved an federal agent with the ICE.

    Though the City of Minneapolis did not confirm further details of the incident. Fox 9 reported that the shooting involved a federal agent with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deployed in the city amid the ongoing raids for illegal Somali immigrants.

    Bill Melugin of Fox News reports that the ICE agent was trying to make contact with the target "who then allegedly assaulted an official with a shovel or swung a shovel." Melugin says that shots were fired, and the suspect is believed to be Venezuelan. An official confirmation of the details is still pending.

    This is a breaking news.

