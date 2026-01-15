Minneapolis ICE-involved shooting: One person shot by federal agent near North Lyndale Ave

City officials said that they are aware of the shooting "involving a federal law enforcement official," but did not provide further details. Fox 9, the local Fox affiliate in Minnesota, confirmed that the shooting involved an federal agent with the ICE.

Bill Melugin of Fox News reports that the ICE agent was trying to make contact with the target "who then allegedly assaulted an official with a shovel or swung a shovel." Melugin says that shots were fired, and the suspect is believed to be Venezuelan. An official confirmation of the details is still pending.