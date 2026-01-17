Who is Cui Lijie? ICE arrests Chinese billionaire and casino tycoon at Saipan airport

A billionaire who previously financed an extravagant casino venture on a secluded US island is currently in federal custody due to her immigration status. ICE apprehended Cui Lijie, a 68-year-old Chinese investor who played a significant role in the now-defunct Imperial Pacific casino complex located on Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands, a US territory in the Western Pacific, according to reports from Newsweek. Lijie Cui has her mugshot captured on January 13, 2026, following her detention for unspecified immigration violations in Saipan.

Cui was arrested on Tuesday at Saipan airport by ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations on allegations of immigration violations, as Marianas Variety. She is presently being held at the Department of Corrections facility in Susupe.

The arrest occurs as the Trump administration has significantly intensified its initiatives to detain and deport undocumented immigrants, referencing extensive discretionary powers that several legal experts have indicated may, in certain instances, infringe upon due process and other rights.

As of now, the ICE has not provided any details concerning Cui's arrest, or the date for her hearing with an immigration judge.

Who is Cui Lijie? Cui was the principal owner of Imperial Pacific International, a company based in Hong Kong that possessed the exclusive casino license for Saipan until its operations deteriorated due to scandal and financial failure. She and her son, Ji Xiaobo, had previously earned their wealth in Macau's profitable junket industry before transitioning into the casino and hotel development sector in Saipan, which included the opulent Imperial Pacific Palace.

A Bloomberg investigation in 2018 connected the project to purported illegal employment of Chinese workers, safety violations, and substantial payments to local officials and their family members.

In 2020, three executives associated with Imperial Pacific and its construction contractor were charged with offenses including the unlawful employment of foreign workers and transferring over $24 million into the United States to facilitate illegal activities.

The casino ceased operations in March 2020, and the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April 2024, reporting approximately $166 million in liabilities. Cui's arrest has sparked renewed examination of Saipan's immigration policies. While some Chinese tourists benefit from visa-free access, international investors are required to hold valid E-2C long-term investor visas. According to the Standard report, it is likely that Cui's visa may have expired.