Did ICE shoot and kill a baby? What we know about the Minneapolis incident

Confusion spread online after reports emerged of a baby being hospitalized during protests involving federal immigration agents in Minneapolis. The incident unfolded amid already heightened tensions in the city following a fatal shooting involving an ICE agent earlier this month. Demonstrators protest outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, more than a week after a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good on January 7, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (REUTERS)

There is no verified evidence that ICE shot or killed a baby. What has been confirmed by city officials and reported by multiple news organisations is that an infant and another child were hospitalized after exposure to tear gas deployed by federal agents during protests. No firearms were involved in the child’s injuries, according to official statements.

However, the circumstances surrounding how and why the children were exposed. Here's what we know:

What happened to the infant in Minneapolis? According to the Minneapolis Office of Community Safety, two children, including a six-month-old baby, were taken to hospital after federal agents deployed tear gas during protests on Wednesday night.

Officials said the infant was inside a vehicle that was struck by tear gas, after which the baby began experiencing breathing difficulties.

In a statement cited by ABC News, the agency said the family moved the infant into a nearby home, where reports indicated the baby had briefly stopped breathing. Firefighters and Minneapolis police officers worked their way through the crowds to reach the home and provide emergency care.

Also Read: Renee Good cause of death update: Report reveals how many shots Jonathan Ross fired amid Minneapolis protests Authorities later confirmed the infant was breathing and stable, though in serious condition, before being transported to hospital along with another child whose age was not disclosed.

No immediate updates on their conditions were released.

DHS and family response The incident drew attention after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued, and later deleted, a social media post blaming “radical agitators” for bringing children to violent protests.

The post urged parents to stop endangering their children, but was removed following backlash and accusations that it misrepresented what happened.

Also Read: Trump threatens military action in Minneapolis to end immigration protests Family members disputed the official framing.

The infant’s father, Shawn Jackson, told Fox 9 that officers deployed flash-bang devices and tear gas near their vehicle as they were trying to drive home. His wife, Destiny, said the family was not protesting and was simply attempting to leave the area when the incident occurred.