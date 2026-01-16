Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old woman, was fatally shot by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in south Minneapolis on January 7. She had just dropped her 6-year-old child off at school before the deadly encounter with federal immigration agents. According to a report from the Minneapolis Fire Department, Good was found inside their car with four apparent gunshot wounds, reported by People. Report reveals how many shots were fired at Renee Nicole Good by Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo (REUTERS)

Report reveals 4 shot wounds on Renee Good A Minneapolis Fire Department incident report obtained by People stated that Good was found unresponsive in her car at approximately 9:42 am local time on the morning of her death, with blood visible on her face and torso.

The Minneapolis Fire Department report obtained by People detailed that Good had two apparent gunshot wounds to her right chest, one to her left forearm, and a possible gunshot wound on the left side of her head described as “with protruding tissue.” The report also noted that blood was coming from her left ear.

The report stated that Good was moved to a snowbank and then onto the sidewalk following the shooting “for a more workable scene, better access for ambulances, and separation from an escalating scene involving law enforcement and bystanders.” The report added that she was “unresponsive, not breathing, with inconsistent, irregular, thready pulse activity.”

Emergency responders provided lifesaving treatment at teh scene, in teh ambulance, and at Hennepin County Medical Center. However, CPR was discontinued at the hospital at approximately 10:30 am on the morning of the shooting, according to the report.

Good was fatally shot while behind teh wheel by Jonathan Ross, an ICE officer who joined the agency in 2025 and was serving last year as a firearms instructor and a member of the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force. The shooting occurred after Good's partner, Becca, suggested taking a detour following the drop-off of former's son at school.