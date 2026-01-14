Did Jonathan Ross suffer internal bleeding during Renee Nicole Good encounter? Chilling details revealed

Jonathan Ross, the agent from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, experienced internal bleeding after the incident, claims a new report. Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent involved in the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, has been reported to have internal bleeding. The seriousness of his condition is still unclear, as internal bleeding can indicate either mild or severe injury, CBS News reported, citing unnamed US officials. (AFP)

Ross, the ICE agent responsible for shooting Good three times in the face on January 7 during an anti-ICE demonstration in Minneapolis, Michigan, suffered from internal bleeding in his torso, as stated by two US officials who are knowledgeable about his medical status, according to CBS News.

The severity of his condition is still uncertain, as internal bleeding can be described as a bruise or contusion, which may result in either mild or severe injury, as per the report.

The mother of three was captured in a now-viral video disregarding requests from federal agents to exit her maroon Honda Pilot, reversing the vehicle, and attempting to flee the scene during the protest.

This incident quickly gained significant media attention, with one faction asserting that Good, 37, was deliberately trying to strike Ross, while the opposing view contended that she was merely attempting to escape.

In the aftermath of her passing, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, President Trump, and Vice President JD Vance stated that Good was allegedly targeting Ross that day, labeling her actions as “domestic terrorism.”

Renee Nicole Good's family defends her However, on Monday, the mourning family of Good stated that this characterization does not reflect who Good truly was, emphasizing that she did not possess a criminal background, contrary to the allegations made by several online users.

“I’ve been pretty quiet about this, because I wanted to wait until our family could piece together a statement… and it is finally published. You never think the passing of a loved one will be high profile… or a massively divisive, political topic,” Morgan Fletcher, Good's sister-in-law who was related to ex-husband Timmy Macklin Jr, stated on Facebook.

“And we’ve seen the false claims and the wrong Renee Good’s info being posted (criminal history? She didn’t have one),” she added.