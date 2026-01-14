Renee Good’s ex-father-in-law makes bizarre ‘bad choices’ remark after her death, sends message for ICE agent Ross

Renee Good’s former father-in-law has disclosed that he does not hold the ICE officer responsible for her brutal killing. Timmy Macklin is the father of Good’s late ex-husband Tim and the grandfather of her 6-year-old son Emerson. Tim Macklin Jr., her second spouse, passed away in 2003. Timmy Macklin, Renee Good's ex-father-in-law, refrains from blaming the ICE officer for her shooting, (AP)

Good, 37, was tragically shot in the head by an ICE officer on January 7 while she was driving in Minneapolis with her wife Becca. The officer, Jonathan Ross, referred to Good as a “f--king b---h,” while the Trump administration labeled her a “domestic terrorist.”

The video footage of the incident has sparked controversy between the Trump administration, which has defended the ICE agent, and the common public.

Timmy Macklin calls Good's wife Becca a ‘good person’, but… In an interview on CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront on Tuesday, Macklin emphasized that he is a supporter of Trump and expressed that he believes the situation surrounding Good’s death is “hard for everyone involved.”

“I’m not blaming anybody. I mean, the ICE agent, you know, at first I didn‘t see the footage where... he was actually being rammed. I mean, I‘ve seen the bumper of the car hitting his legs. And so in a flash like that, it‘s hard to say how you would react,” Macklin stated.

He went on to say that Good’s wife Becca was “a great person”, adding that “I think there’s some bad choices... if we’re walking in the spirit of God, I don’t think she would have been there. That’s the way I look at it.”

Timmy Macklin has a message for ICE agent Ross In a message for ICE agent Ross, who was responsible for the fatal shooting of Good, Macklin said that he should seek guidance from the Bible.

“His statement that he made after the incident, the things he called her, I mean, that‘s definitely showing evidence that he that he don‘t know the Lord like he should,” Macklin stated.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the case is undergoing.