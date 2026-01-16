Trump threatens military action in Minneapolis to end immigration protests
President Trump warns of invoking the Insurrection Act as protests erupt in Minneapolis over a controversial immigration operation.
President Donald Trump has warned that he may use a very old US law to send soldiers into Minneapolis if protests against immigration officers do not stop. The warning comes as the city continues to see anger, fear and demonstrations linked to a large immigration crackdown.
Trump said he could use the Insurrection Act of 1807, a law that allows a US president to send the military or take control of the National Guard during serious unrest. This law is rarely used and is usually a last step.
ALSO READ | Who is Jennifer Cruz? Jacksonville woman arrested for punching trooper during anti-ICE protest
“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,” Trump wrote in a social media post.
Why Trump made the warning
His comments came after a tense week in the city. On Wednesday, an immigration officer shot and injured a man after the officer was reportedly attacked with a shovel and a broom handle. This happened not far from where another immigration officer had earlier shot and killed a local resident. That death led to protests across Minneapolis.
ALSO READ | Minneapolis ICE-involved shooting: One person shot by federal agent near North Lyndale Ave
Protests continue in Minneapolis
Since the fatal shooting, people have been gathering outside a federal building used by immigration officers. Protesters shouted slogans and accused officers of being unfair. City leaders asked people to protest peacefully, and Thursday night’s gathering was calmer than earlier ones, news agency AP reported.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the city is under great pressure and officials are trying to keep everyone safe while allowing people to express their anger.
State leaders push back
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz asked Trump to calm the situation instead of making it worse. He said sending soldiers would only increase fear. “I’m making a direct appeal to the President: Let’s turn the temperature down. Stop this campaign of retribution. This is not who we are,” Walz wrote on X, adding, “And an appeal to Minnesotans: I know this is scary. We can - we must - speak out loudly, urgently, but also peacefully. We cannot fan the flames of chaos. That's what he wants.”
ALSO READ | Green card update: Any relief for Indian applicants? All on new visa bulletin
State Attorney General Keith Ellison said he would challenge any move to bring in the military. He is already suing the federal government over the immigration operation. The operation, called “Metro Surge,” increased in January when about 2,000 immigration officers were sent to the area. Officials said more than 2,500 people have been arrested since late November, the AP report noted.
(With inputs from AP)