Trump threatens military action in Minneapolis to end immigration protests

President Donald Trump has warned that he may use a very old US law to send soldiers into Minneapolis if protests against immigration officers do not stop. The warning comes as the city continues to see anger, fear and demonstrations linked to a large immigration crackdown. President Donald Trump threatened to send the military into Minneapolis if the unrest continues. (REUTERS)

Trump said he could use the Insurrection Act of 1807, a law that allows a US president to send the military or take control of the National Guard during serious unrest. This law is rarely used and is usually a last step.

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,” Trump wrote in a social media post.