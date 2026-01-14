February 2026 visa bulletin: No progress for Indian green card applicants after January's freeze

The February 2026 US Visa Bulletin presents a familiar standstill for Indian green card applicants. After the evident employment-driven momentum observed late last year and in January, February emerges as a month of stabilization, with no new advancements, no setbacks, and no respite for families who have been waiting for a long time. February 2026 US Visa Bulletin indicates no change for Indian green card applicants. Employment categories remain stable, while family-sponsored categories show no movement, leading to prolonged delays for families waiting for approvals amidst a backdrop of previous progress. (Representational Image)

Employment-based Final Action Dates – India (February 2026) The EB-1 category remains unchanged as of February 1, 2023, whereas EB-2 progresses to July 15, 2013, highlighting the significant backlog faced by highly skilled Indian professionals.

Similarly, EB-3 Professionals and Skilled Workers show no progress for India, remaining at November 15, 2013, despite other nations experiencing slight advancements.

In the EB-5 investor category, India is still at May 1, 2022, for unreserved visas, while the set-aside categories are current, providing limited options for eligible Indian investors.

EB-1: February 1, 2023 (remains the same)

EB-2: July 15, 2013 (remains the same)

EB-3: November 15, 2013 (remains the same)

EB-3 Other Workers: November 15, 2013 (remains the same)

EB-4: January 1, 2021 (remains the same)

Certain Religious Workers: Unavailable

EB-5 Unreserved: May 1, 2022 (remains the same)

Following several months of progress through late 2025 and January, February appears to be a month of stabilization — no retrogression has occurred, but there are also no new openings.

Family-sponsored green cards: Queues remain unchanged In contrast to the stability observed in employment categories, there has been no progress for family-sponsored applicants. February reflects January precisely — a continuation of prolonged stagnation.

Family-sponsored Final Action Dates – India (February 2026)

F1 (unmarried adult children of US citizens): November 8, 2016

F2A (spouses and children of permanent residents): February 1, 2024

F2B (unmarried adult children of residents): December 1, 2016

F3 (married children of US citizens): September 8, 2011

F4 (siblings of US citizens): November 1, 2006

With no movement in Final Action dates, February does not provide any new approvals for Indian families who are already enduring waits that extend well beyond a decade in various categories.

Family-sponsored dates for filing – India (February 2026) F1: September 1, 2017 (remains unchanged)

F2A: January 22, 2026 (unchanged from the advance of January)

F2B: March 15, 2017 (remains unchanged)

F3: July 22, 2012 (remains unchanged)

F4: December 15, 2006 (remains unchanged)

The only significant procedural flexibility is found in F2A, where filing dates are significantly ahead of final action, enabling eligible families to submit their paperwork even while approvals are limited to February 2024.

February’s bulletin impact on applicants from India The February Visa Bulletin highlights a distinct division in the green card situation for India:

Employment-based categories are maintaining their recent advancements, with no retraction but also no increase in speed.

Family-based categories continue to be fundamentally stalled, with filing relief providing access to paperwork instead of expedited green cards.