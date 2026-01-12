US revokes 100,000 visas amid H-1B row, immigration crackdown: ‘Will continue to deport these thugs’

In a statement on X, the State Department said: “The State Department has now revoked over 100,000 visas , including some 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialized visas for individuals who had encounters with US law enforcement for criminal activity. We will continue to deport these thugs to keep America safe.”

The US Department of State has annulled over 100,000 visas, which encompasses thousands granted to students and specialized professionals. The announcement comes amid extensive immigration enforcement drive and H-1B visa crackdown under President Donald Trump’s second term.

US sees sharp surge in visa revocation The increase in visa revocations is a consequence of Trump’s executive order on his first day in office, which imposed stricter foreign vetting measures, as per a Fox News report. In 2024, approximately 40,000 visas were annulled. The majority of the cancellations in 2025 pertained to business and tourist visitors who had overstayed their visas.

Who were affected? State Department Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott stated that the revocations pertained to foreign nationals who faced charges or convictions for offenses such as assault, theft, and driving under the influence (DUI). In less than one year, the Trump administration has revoked over 100,000 visas, Pigott said, describing it as a significant measure in the enforcement of immigration laws.

The State Department informed Fox News that most of the visa cancellations were related to business and tourist travelers who had overstayed their visas. Additional revocations were associated with arrests or charges concerning drunk driving, assault, theft, child abuse, fraud, and various other crimes.

Furthermore, the report indicated that nearly 500 student visas were revoked due to incidents involving drug possession and distribution.