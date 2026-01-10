H-1B visa premium processing to get costlier from March 1, other US visas to be hit too. Check new rates

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced an increase in premium processing fees for immigration benefits, including the widely used H-1B visa. The new rates will take effect from March 1, 2026. USCIS said that if someone submits a request for premium processing postmarked on or after March 1, 2026, they will be required to include the new fee for the requested benefit. (Representational image)

The premium processing fee, which allows applicants to receive faster decisions on certain work and employment-related visas, will rise from $2,805 to $2,965. The hike applies to a wide range of employment visas, including the H-1B and other work visa categories commonly used by US employers to hire foreign professionals.

USCIS said the increase reflects inflation between June 2023 and June 2025. The agency is acting under the USCIS Stabilization Act, which gives the Department of Homeland Security the authority to adjust premium processing fees every two years to account for inflation.

The fee hike will directly affect US employers who sponsor foreign workers and visa holders who pay for faster processing to switch jobs or renew work permits. It is particularly relevant for Indian nationals, who form a large share of H-1B and other employment-based visa holders in the United States.