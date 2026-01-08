US embassy in India issues stark warning for B1 and B2 visa holders: ‘If you misuse…’

“During your visa interview, if the consular officer believes you do not intend to follow the rules for a visitor visa, he or she may deny your application,” the embassy said in the video.

This comes a day after the embassy issued a similar warning for student visa holders. In an animated video shared on X, it said that consular officers may deny an application on certain grounds.

The US Embassy in India issued a stark warning for those seeking B1/B2 visitor visas for the United States, saying that a person visiting the country must learn what they "are and are not allowed to do” while travelling.

The video also stated that it was the responsibility of the person getting the B1/B2 visitor visa to use it “correctly”.

“Learn what you are and are not allowed to do when visiting the United States on a B1/B2 visitor visa. If you misuse your visa or stay longer than allowed, you could be permanently banned from future travel,” the embassy further stated through the video.

The US embassy said that the applicants may “learn more at travel.state.gov/visas”.

The other warnings from the US Embassy in India The United States Embassy issued a similar warning on Wednesday for international students, stating that those found in violation of US laws may be deported and their study visa revoked.

The embassy warned that violating US laws or being arrested can lead to the revocation of a student visa, could result in deportation, or even make an international student ineligible for US visas in the future.

“Breaking US laws can have serious consequences for your student visa. If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future US visas,” the US Embassy said in a post on X.

It further said that the US visa is a privilege, not a right.

Last week, the embassy issued a warning to those seeking H-1B and H-4 work visas, stating that violations of US immigration laws could result in significant criminal penalties.

The latest warnings come amid the Donald Trump-led US government's ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration and toughening of the H-1B and student visa process.

Amidst the tightening of visa norms, student visa arrivals in the US fell by 17% in new international enrollments last year. The August 2024 data showed a 19% year-on-year decline in international student arrivals to the US, the lowest since 2021, primarily driven by a decrease from India.

Meanwhile, the H-1B visa applicants, which allows skilled international workers to find employment in the US, are facing unprecedented waiting periods.