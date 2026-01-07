US Embassy in India's warning for student visa holders: ‘If you violate laws…'

The United States Embassy in India on Wednesday issued a stern warning for international students stating that those found in violation of the US laws may be deported and their visa revoked. The US Embassy has issued a warning for student visa holders. (REUTERS)

The embassy warned that violating US laws or getting arrested can lead to revocation of student visa, could lead to deportation or even makes an international student ineligible for US visas in future.

“Breaking U.S. laws can have serious consequences for your student visa. If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future U.S. visas,” the US Embassy said in a post on X. It further said that the US visa is a privilege, not a right.

Last week, the embassy has issued a warning for those seeking H-1B and H-4 work visas, stating that violations of US immigration laws could lead to significant criminal penalties.

The latest warning comes amid the Donald Trump-led US government's ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration and toughening the H-1B and student visa process.