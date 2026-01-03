US Embassy issues stark warning for H-1B applicants: ‘If you break law, you will be…’

The US Embassy in India has issued a stern warning to visa applicants, particularly those seeking H-1B and H-4 work visas, stating that violations of US immigration laws could lead to significant criminal penalties. US Embassy warns visa applicants of severe penalties for immigration law violations amidst H-1B policy changes.

This comes amid the ongoing H-1B visa policy overhaul, which continues to disrupt appointment schedules and unsettle Indian professionals.

The X post, delays and diplomatic strain

The US Embassy in India wrote on X, “If you break U.S. law, you will be punished with significant criminal penalties. The Trump Administration is committed to ending illegal immigration to the United States and protecting our nation’s borders and our citizens.”

In 2025, India was slapped with reciprocal tariffs, regional security tensions and increasingly restrictive immigration measures.

The diplomatic relations between India and the US have not been favourable to the visa processes in India. Visa appointments have typically become harder to obtain.

The Trump administration has moved to increased monitoring of both legal and illegal immigration. The administration claims that the H-1B program has been abused in ways that harm American workers and jeopardize national security.

This led to President Trump's announcement in September that suggested a $100,000 cost on new H-1B visa applications, which alarmed both the Indian professional community and US businesses that depend on skilled foreign workers.

However, days later, Trump acknowledged the need for global talent in the US, pertaining to the lack of certain skills domestically.

The acknowledgement has not reflected in the change in visa appointment lines and the strict legal immigration pathways.

Interviews for thousands of H-1B visas that were supposed to take place in India starting in mid-December were abruptly postponed for several months in order to examine applicants' online presence and social media activities.

US immigration officials sent emails to certain applicants who were scheduled to attend interviews last week, informing them that their meetings had been rescheduled for as late as May of next year.

What does India have to say?

According to PTI, India stated on Friday, December 26, that it has expressed its concerns to the US regarding the cancellation of many Indian applicants' pre-arranged H-1B visa interviews.

Both nations are in talks to find a solution to the disruptions brought about by Washington's decision to implement enhanced vetting procedures.

Meanwhile, in Washington, the legal battle surges on following Trump's fee on H-1B visas, which is also being challenged in separate cases in Massachusetts by over a dozen states led by Democrats and in California by a multinational nurse staffing company and multiple labor organizations.

The case is expected to reach the U.S. Supreme Court.