Search
Sat, Jan 03, 2026
New Delhi oC

US Immigration lawyer explains how couples can get Green Card under new rules; ‘being together not enough’

ByPrakriti Deb
Published on: Jan 03, 2026 06:48 am IST

Marriage-based Green Card applications in the US are facing increased scrutiny, focusing on cohabitation rather than marital status.

Marriage-based Green Card applications in the United States are being subjected to closer scrutiny, with immigration officials focusing less on marital status and more on whether couples actually live together, according to US immigration attorney Brad Bernstein.

According to Bernstein, explanations such as work-related travel or temporary job postings do not carry much weight during the review process.(File Photo/ Representational)
According to Bernstein, explanations such as work-related travel or temporary job postings do not carry much weight during the review process.(File Photo/ Representational)

In a recent Facebook video, Bernstein, a partner at law firm Spar & Bernstein, warned that couples who are married but living apart face a high risk of denial under current immigration enforcement practices.

‘Living together is what gets your Green Card’

Bernstein said US immigration officers are trained to look for one core requirement when assessing marriage-based Green Card applications: cohabitation.

“For a marriage Green Card, immigration only cares about one thing. Do you live together as husband and wife,” he said in the video shared on Facebook.

According to Bernstein, explanations such as work-related travel or temporary job postings do not carry much weight during the review process.

“They don’t care if you’re a travelling nurse. They don’t care if you’re a truck driver and come home once a month. They don’t care if it’s temporary or for work or any other reasons,” he said.

“Immigration officers wear blinders. They’re like a horse. They’re trained to look at one thing and one thing only,” he added.

He pointed to existing regulations defining a bona fide marriage as one in which spouses live together on a daily basis. “In fact, the regulations say a bona-fide marriage is where you live together every day,” Bernstein said, adding that living separately can immediately raise red flags.

Risk of investigation and denial

Bernstein warned that once immigration officials begin questioning a marriage, the process can escalate quickly.

“If you’re not living in the same house every day, immigration is going to start questioning the marriage,” he said. “And once they question it, they’re investigating. And once they come knocking on your door, they’re looking to deny you.”

He said couples should not assume that emotional commitment or legal marriage alone will be sufficient.

“Being in a relationship is not enough to get your Green Card,” Bernstein said. “Living together is what gets your Green Card.”

Broader immigration tightening

The warning comes amid a wider tightening of US immigration policy under the Trump administration, which has introduced sweeping changes to employment-based visas and Green Card pathways.

Recent reforms to the H-1B visa programme have prioritised highly skilled and higher-paid workers, increased fees for employers, and expanded vetting requirements.

Against this backdrop, Bernstein urged applicants to prioritise compliance with immigration rules, even if it requires difficult personal or professional decisions.

“The job is not as important as getting a Green Card,” he said in the Facebook video.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
News / World News / US News / US Immigration lawyer explains how couples can get Green Card under new rules; ‘being together not enough’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2026 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On