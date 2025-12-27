US officials warn Indian applicants against guaranteed H-1B visa claims - All details

The United States Embassy in India has issued a public warning to visa applicants about the rise in visa-related scams, as delays in H-1B visa processing and renewals continue to affect many people. The embassy said that several applicants are still stuck in India because they cannot secure visa appointments in a timely manner. This creates an opportunity for scammers to target them. The US Embassy has issued an alert to warn Indian applicants about an H-1B visa scam.(REUTERS)

Visa Scams Amid H-1B Delays

In an advisory shared on social media platform X, the embassy said individuals posing as agents or intermediaries are approaching applicants with claims of guaranteed visas or quicker approvals. The embassy cautioned that such claims are false and often lead to financial loss, missed travel plans, and prolonged uncertainty for applicants.

The embassy stated that applicants can obtain a US visa only through official channels. It said all visa appointments must be scheduled via the authorised website, www.ustraveldocs.com. In a video message, embassy officials said that anyone offering a visa outside this process is attempting to cheat applicants.

Officials also addressed the use of visa agents and travel facilitators. They clarified that no agent, fixer, or agency has the authority to influence visa decisions or speed up processing. The embassy said some agents demand extra payments by promising early appointments or assured outcomes, but such offers have no basis. According to the embassy, applicants need to pay only the fees listed in the official application process and nothing more.

Applicants Asked to Use Trusted Sources

The advisory urged applicants to depend only on official government sources for correct information. These include the US Department of State website, travel.state.gov, and the US Embassy in India visa page at in.usembassy.gov/visas. The embassy said reliance on unofficial sources increases the risk of false information and financial fraud.

The warning comes at a time when H-1B visa applicants and holders from India face extended waiting periods. Several visa appointments at US consulates were cancelled or pushed back by months after policy changes were introduced by the US government. These changes ended the earlier lottery-based selection system and replaced it with a process that gives preference to applicants based on skill level and salary criteria.

Data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services shows that Indian nationals account for about 71 percent of approved H-1B petitions in recent years. The embassy said this large share makes Indian applicants a key target for scam operations during periods of delay.

The embassy said the updated visa measures aim to reduce misuse of the H-1B programme while allowing US employers to hire foreign workers for temporary roles that require specific skills. It advised applicants to remain patient, follow official guidance, and avoid anyone claiming to offer shortcuts in the visa process.