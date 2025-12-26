iOS 26.3 is coming soon: Key changes iPhone users can expect in early 2026

Apple released iOS 26.2 in December, and the first beta of iOS 26.3 is already in testing. Users may want to wait before installing the beta, as many Apple developers are on holiday, and bug fixes could take longer than usual. Apple is preparing to release iOS 26.3 soon with new features and upgrades for iPhone users.(Apple)

While iOS 26.4, expected in spring 2026, will bring major changes, including a redesigned Siri voice assistant, iOS 26.3 focuses on smaller but important improvements. Although anyone with an Apple ID can now download beta builds, developer mode must first be enabled on the device.

Also read: Apple's foldable iPhone tipped to launch with a more compact design: Report

Better Compatibility and Data Transfer

iOS 26.3 will improve data transfer between iPhones and Android devices, in collaboration with Google. Users will be able to move apps, emails, and photos more easily, which simplifies switching between ecosystems.

Expanded Notifications and Wearable Support in Europe

European users will see an upgraded notification system that supports some third-party smartwatches. However, an iPhone cannot connect to an Apple Watch and a third-party watch at the same time. Apple is also planning to release a new Black Unity wallpaper ahead of Black History Month.

Also read: Google may soon let you fix your Gmail usernames: Here’s how the change will work

New NFC and Wi-Fi Features

iOS 26.3 will include updated NFC components for third-party device connections and a faster Wi-Fi radio for peer-to-peer sharing, but these updates will be limited to Europe. They follow rules in the European Union’s Digital Marketing Act of 2022, which also influenced Apple’s switch from Lightning to USB-C ports.

Also read: Galaxy S26 Ultra launch: 5 upgrades I want Samsung to bring

Timing and Release Patterns

Apple’s x.3 updates are sometimes delayed by holidays, but releases generally remain consistent. For example, iOS 16.3 arrived in early February 2023 with a new Unity wallpaper and updated security features. iOS 17.3 launched in late January 2024 with improved Apple Music collaboration and AirPlay support for hotel systems, while iOS 18.3 rolled out in late January 2025 with updates to Apple Intelligence features.

If the beta testing goes according to plan, iOS 26.3 should be ready in late January or early February 2026. The update focuses on behind-the-scenes improvements rather than major visual changes, which are likely reserved for iOS 26.4.