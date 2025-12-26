Google may soon let you fix your Gmail usernames: Here’s how the change will work

Google is preparing a change that could finally address a long-standing issue for Gmail users - having to live with an old email address forever. The company is rolling out a feature that will allow people to change their existing Gmail username while keeping the same Google account. Google is working on a fix to help users change their Gmail username without creating a new account. (Pexels)

The update will apply only to accounts that use an email address ending with @gmail.com. Users will be able to choose a new Gmail username without creating a new account or moving data. Google will keep the same account profile, along with access to services such as Drive, Photos, YouTube, and the Play Store.

According to Google’s support page, users can replace their current @gmail.com address with another one from the same domain. This change happens within the same account and does not affect account history, purchases, or subscriptions.

Who Can Change Their Gmail Address

Only users whose main email address ends with @gmail.com are eligible. Accounts that use custom domains or work and school accounts are not included. The new email must also end with @gmail.com.

How It Works

Google will be rolling out this feature in phases. Users can check if it is available by opening their Google account settings and selecting 'Personal info', followed by 'Email'. If the option appears, the account supports the change.

Once the switch has been made, emails sent to either of your Gmail addresses will arrive in the same inbox. Google will store the old address as a recovery email. Users can sign in using either address.

Limits and Rules

Google has also placed limits to prevent misuse. After changing a Gmail username, users must wait 12 months before making another change. During this period, they can return to the original address if needed. Users also cannot create a new Google account using the old Gmail username during that year, as it remains linked to the existing account.

Some older services, such as past Calendar events, may still show the old address for some time. The old email remains owned by the user and cannot be claimed by anyone else.

Each Google account can change its Gmail address up to three times, allowing a total of four Gmail usernames on one account over time.