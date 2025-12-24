Galaxy S26 Ultra launch: 5 upgrades I want Samsung to bring

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is set to be Samsung’s next big flagship. It is expected to launch in the first half of 2026, most likely early 2026, and so far, we have already seen plenty of leaks. There are several areas where I would like Samsung to improve over the Galaxy S25 Ultra, along with a few aspects where the brand has been lagging for quite some time. Here are the top upgrades I want Samsung to bring with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra likely to come with major design changes.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

1. Bring back the Bluetooth S Pen

The Bluetooth-enabled S Pen was a Galaxy Ultra mainstay. However, with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung removed Bluetooth functionality and introduced a traditional S Pen without these features. As a result, functions such as remote camera control were lost. I would like Samsung to bring back the Bluetooth S Pen with the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

2. Change the camera ring design

With the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung revamped the camera module compared to the S24 Ultra and introduced a camera ring design that was noticeably thicker and quite different. There were also durability concerns raised by some users. A simpler approach would be better. There have been rumours suggesting that Samsung is working on a camera module similar to the one on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and I think that would be a significant improvement.

3. Make the corners even more rounded

With the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung adopted a more rounded design compared to the S24 Ultra, which made the phone more comfortable to hold. However, it still feels quite boxy compared to other flagships, such as the iPhone 17 Pro Max. With the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple went for a more rounded approach, where the back meets the edges more seamlessly for improved comfort. While Samsung may not be able to replicate that exactly, opting for flat titanium sides while further rounding the back could make the phone sit much more comfortably in the hand.

4. Completely eliminate shutter lag

Samsung has long been criticised for shutter lag in its cameras. While the situation has improved significantly and the issue is almost non-existent, the keyword here is “almost”. The problem still appears occasionally and can be frustrating. I would like Samsung to eliminate shutter lag entirely with the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

5. Add proper tele-macro capability

At present, there is macro shooting capability, but it does not match what rival flagships such as the Vivo X300 Pro and the Oppo Find X9 Pro (using the tele lens) can offer. These phones deliver excellent macro photography. If Samsung introduces a tele-macro solution with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, I would be fully on board.