Fake Samsung Galaxy phones flood market, Delhi Police bust counterfeit racket in major raid

Delhi Police have busted a large-scale counterfeit smartphone operation that was illegally assembling and selling fake Samsung Galaxy devices in the capital. The raid, conducted in the Karol Bagh area, led to the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of over 500 counterfeit Galaxy smartphones, along with tools and electronic components used to manufacture them. While original Samsung Galaxy flagship phones typically retail for over ₹ 1 lakh in India, the counterfeit versions were being sold for around ₹ 35,000 to ₹ 40,000.

According to police officials, the racket had been operating discreetly, targeting buyers looking for premium smartphones at unusually low prices. The fake devices were being passed off as high-end Samsung Galaxy models, including Ultra variants and even foldables.

How the fake Galaxy phones were made

Investigations revealed that the accused sourced key components such as motherboards, camera modules, batteries, and phone frames from overseas suppliers, mainly from China. These parts were assembled locally, often mixed with salvaged or generic components, to create phones that closely resembled genuine Samsung devices in appearance.

To further disguise the counterfeit nature of the phones, the gang used fake IMEI stickers labelled “Made in Vietnam”. This was done to mislead customers and bypass basic checks by telecom networks, giving the impression that the phones were authentic imports.

Sold at ‘too-good-to-be-true’ prices

While original Samsung Galaxy flagship phones typically retail for over ₹1 lakh in India, the counterfeit versions were being sold for around ₹35,000 to ₹40,000. The steep price drop made the deals attractive to unsuspecting buyers, many of whom believed they were purchasing genuine phones at discounted rates.

Police say this pricing strategy played a key role in drawing customers, especially those unfamiliar with spotting counterfeit electronics.

Seizures and arrests

During the raid, officers recovered 512 fake Samsung Galaxy smartphones, along with hundreds of loose components, packaging materials, stickers, and tools used for assembly. Four suspects were arrested on the spot, and further questioning is underway to identify the wider supply chain and possible distribution network across other cities.

Authorities suspect that similar counterfeit phones may already be circulating in the market, sold through informal retail channels and online listings.

Police issue warning to buyers

Following the bust, Delhi Police have urged consumers to remain cautious while purchasing smartphones, especially premium models offered at unusually low prices. Buyers are advised to purchase devices only from authorised retailers, verify IMEI numbers through official channels, and avoid deals that seem too good to be true.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are working to trace the origin of the components and identify whether similar counterfeit operations are active elsewhere in the country.