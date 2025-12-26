Apple's foldable iPhone tipped to launch with a more compact design: Report

Apple’s foldable iPhone, which remains under development, is drawing attention due to reports about its screen size and design approach. According to recent leaks and rumours, the upcoming device may include a 5.3-inch outer display. This size is smaller than most current smartphones and even below the dimensions of Apple’s iPhone mini, which the company stopped selling in 2022. The report has sparked discussion because many rival foldable phones rely on larger cover screens for regular use. The upcoming foldable iPhone is set to feature a smaller outer screen.(Representation image)(HT Tech)

Concept images shared online have added to the debate. Designer Ben Geskin released photos and videos of a printed mock-up based on the reported measurements. The model shows how much more compact the outer screen is than those of foldable devices from other brands. These rivals often promote their cover displays as fully usable smartphone screens, while Apple seems to be taking a different route.

Reports suggest the foldable iPhone may include a 4:3 inner display, similar to the screen ratio used in iPads. This format might support reading, watching videos, and using split-screen apps. A smaller outer display could allow Apple to maintain this inner screen shape, rather than producing a square layout that may limit usability. The design suggests that the device is meant to deliver its main experience when unfolded.

Industry sources suggest that Apple may treat the folded mode as a secondary option. Users may rely on the outer screen for notifications, short replies, or basic tasks. For longer sessions, the device would open to reveal the larger inner display. This approach separates Apple’s concept from foldable phones that aim to function fully even when closed.

Foldable iPhone Price and Launch Timeline (Expected)

This design choice has attracted attention due to the anticipated cost. Industry reports place the foldable iPhone in a range between $2,000 (around Rs. 1,78,000) and $2,500 (around Rs. 2,22,500). If accurate, this would make it Apple’s highest-priced iPhone to date. Some buyers may question the value of a small outer screen at that cost. However, the reports suggest Apple does not view the device as a large phone. Instead, the company may see it as a tablet that folds to fit into a pocket.

However, Apple has not confirmed any details about a foldable iPhone. Current reports suggest a possible launch in fall 2026. Some analysts, including those at Mizuho Securities, believe the release could shift to 2027 as Apple is still working on the final design.