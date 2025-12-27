POCO M8 5G confirmed to launch in India soon: Check expected features, specs and more

POCO is preparing to expand its popular budget-friendly M-series smartphone lineup with the launch of POCO M8 5G in India soon. The company has already started sharing early details of what the smartphone may offer ahead of the official release. The launch is expected to take place soon, and POCO may also introduce a Pro version as part of the same series. POCO M8 5G smartphone is set to launch in India soon, along with a Pro series smartphone.

POCO M8 5G: Teaser and Design

In a recent post on X, POCO shared the first design teaser of the upcoming POCO M8 5G. The teaser clearly shows the rear panel and camera layout. The device has a black, dual-tone back panel with vertical stripe patterns on both sides. This design approach aligns with the rear styling of the upcoming Redmi Note 15 5G, which is scheduled to launch on January 6. Both devices seem to follow a similar design direction, suggesting shared elements within the Xiaomi ecosystem.

The rear camera setup of the POCO M8 5G sits at the centre of the back panel. It uses a square-shaped camera island with rounded corners. The module rises slightly from the surface and holds multiple camera components. POCO has confirmed that the device will include a 50MP AI-supported main camera. The camera island houses three lenses along with an LED flash, though POCO has not yet shared details about the remaining sensors.

The teaser images also show the placement of the physical buttons. The power and volume keys appear on the right side of the frame. The phone’s edges look curved, which may help users hold the device more comfortably during daily use.

POCO M8 5G: Availability

POCO has confirmed that the POCO M8 5G will be available to purchase in India via Flipkart. A dedicated microsite has been created for the smartphone, which suggests that it will be available shortly after the official announcement. The Flipkart page shows the striped rear design but does not reveal specifications beyond the camera.

According to earlier reports, POCO may offer the M8 5G in multiple colour options, including black, blue, and a dual-tone silver and black variant. The standard model has already received certifications from BIS, NBTC, IMDA, and TDRA, which points to a wider rollout beyond India.

POCO is expected to share more information about the M8 series in the coming days. These updates may include hardware specifications, pricing, and the confirmed launch date for the Indian market.