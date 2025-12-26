Apple discontinued these 17 products this year: Here’s what shoppers should know

If you plan to buy an Apple device and cannot find it on the company’s store, the product may already be part of Apple’s 2025 phase-out list. As the year closes, Apple has quietly removed several devices from sale, marking another shift in its product lineup. If you plan to buy Apple products, here is a list of devices the company stopped selling in 2025.(AFP)

During the year, Apple stopped selling more than 20 products across iPhones, iPads, Macs, wearables, and accessories. Most of these exits followed the launch of newer versions, while some older models were left without direct replacements. Buyers can still find some of these products through third-party sellers, but Apple no longer lists them on its official store. A report cited by MacRumors outlined the devices Apple officially discontinued during 2025.

Discontinued iPhones

Apple removed several older iPhone models after introducing new variants. The iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro exited following the launch of the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. Apple also stopped selling the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14. The iPhone SE left the lineup after Apple introduced the iPhone 16e.

Discontinued iPads

Apple phased out the iPad Pro with the M4 chip, which is now replaced with an M5 model. The iPad Air with the M2 chip made way for the M3 model, while the iPad 10 was replaced by a version powered by the A16 chip.

Discontinued Apple Watches

The Apple Watch Ultra 2, Watch Series 10, and Watch SE 2 exited the market as Apple rolled out Ultra 3, Series 11, and SE 3 models.

Discontinued Macs

Apple ended sales of the Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips, replacing them with newer chip options. The MacBook Pro 14-inch with the M4 chip and MacBook Air models with M3 chips also left, along with the MacBook Air 13-inch powered by the M2 chip.

Other Discontinued Products

Apple also discontinued AirPods Pro 2, Vision Pro with the M2 chip, select MagSafe chargers, a 30W USB-C power adapter, the Lightning to 3.5mm audio cable, and the MagSafe to MagSafe 2 converter.