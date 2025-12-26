Realme 16 Pro key specs officially confirmed ahead of January 6 launch

Realme has confirmed major specifications and features of the upcoming Realme 16 Pro ahead of its India launch scheduled for January 6, 2026. The company shared details about the phone’s camera system, battery, display, performance hardware, software, and availability. Realme 16 Pro is confirmed to feature a 200MP camera, a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display and a 7,000mAh battery. (Realme)

Realme 16 Pro: Key Specifications and Features (Confirmed)

The Realme 16 Pro will feature the same main camera hardware as the Pro+ variant. It will feature a 200MP LumaColor camera powered by the Samsung HP5 sensor. The camera will support optical image stabilisation and full-pixel auto zoom, which may offer 1x, 2x, and 4x lossless zoom. Realme said the camera system carries TÜV Rheinland certification and uses a HyperRAW algorithm to manage light and contrast in different conditions.

For portrait shots, the device will support five preset focal lengths at 1x, 1.5x, 2x, 3.5x, and 4x. The company is also adding software tools such as Vibe Master Mode, which offers 21 portrait tone options, and AI Edit Genie, which allows users to edit hairstyles, backgrounds, and facial details. The device will record 4K HDR video at 1x and 2x zoom, with subject tracking handled by the MainTrack algorithm.

Under the hood, the Realme 16 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G chipset. According to the company, the device has crossed 970,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmark. An AirFlow VC cooling system will manage heat during usage. It is also likely to house a 7,000mAh Titan battery, supported by an AI long-life battery chip and a Super Power Saving Mode.

Furthermore, the Realme 16 Pro is expected to feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display is likely to support 1.07 billion colours and could offer a peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits. The Realme 16 Pro will run Realme UI 7.0 with Flux Engine animations and NEXT AI features, including AI Framing Master, AI Recording, and Google Gemini integration. It will also carry an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Lastly, Realme has continued its design partnership with Naoto Fukasawa for what it calls the Urban Wild Design. The handset will be available in three colour options: Master Gold, Pebble Grey, and Orchid Purple.