Green card alert: US to revise lottery entry process, when will Diversity Visa-2027 application dates be out?

The US Department of State has announced that it will make modifications to the Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery entry procedure for the upcoming DV-2027 program, which provides a route to permanent residency for as many as 55,000 immigrants annually. The US State Department is revising the Diversity Visa Lottery procedures for DV-2027, amid security concerns. (Representational Image)

In a notice issued this week, the Department stated that the registration process is undergoing updates, although it did not clarify the specific changes being made. Officials have confirmed that information, including the opening date for DV-2027 applications and the date when results will be available on the Entry Status Check (ESC) portal, will be revealed soon.

DV-2027 lottery: Know when you can submit applications Notwithstanding the procedural modifications, the Department has made it clear that the timeline for visa issuance remains the same. Those selected in the DV-2027 lottery will have the opportunity to submit their applications for immigrant visas from October 1, 2026, to September 30, 2027 — which is the typical one-year timeframe allocated for Diversity Visa processing.

The Diversity Visa program, commonly known as the Green Card Lottery, aims to enhance the diversity of US immigration by providing permanent residency to individuals from countries that have historically low rates of immigration to the US.

The State Department has encouraged potential applicants to keep an eye on the official website, dvprogram.state.gov, for upcoming announcements related to the new entry process and registration timeline.

Why is US pausing diversity visa issuances? The Department of State is taking this measure due to concerns raised after shooting incident at Brown University and the killing of an MIT professor, which is believed to have been perpetrated by a person who entered the United States via the DV program.

The pause will enable the Department to conduct a thorough review of the screening and vetting procedures associated with the DV program. This review aims to identify and rectify any weaknesses in the process, ensuring that the Department can effectively verify the identities of individuals selected through the DV entry lottery, confirm the applicants' visa eligibility, and ascertain that they do not pose a risk to national security or public safety.