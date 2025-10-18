Green Card lottery update: Indians again barred from Diversity Visa, here's why

The United States Diversity Visa (DV) lottery has once again barred Indian nationals, at least until 2028. The program, often known as the “green card lottery,” was designed to pick candidates from nations with exceptionally low rate of immigration during the previous five years in order to broaden the diversity of immigrants in the US. The US Diversity Visa lottery has excluded Indian nationals until 2028 due to high immigration rates. (REUTERS)

The lottery is only open to citizens from countries that have sent less than 50,000 immigrants to the US in that time period. India, with its constantly high immigrant population, has exceeded the eligibility criteria, leaving it out of the competition.

In 2021, 93,450 Indians relocated to the US. The figure increased to 127,010 in 2022, surpassing the entire number of migrants from South America (99,030), Africa (89,570), and Europe (75,610). In 2023, the count was 78,070, making Indians unsuitable for the DV programme until at 2028.

China, South Korea, Canada, and Pakistan are among the other nations that will not be able to participate in the 2026 lottery. The US State Department released the most recent list of countries that qualify and visa distributions on Wednesday.

What prevents Indians from entering the US Diversity Visa lottery?

Immigration patterns during a five-year period serve as the basis for the DV lottery. India surpasses the program's threshold since it transports tens of thousands of immigrants to the US annually. Accordingly, Indians are automatically left out until their migratory numbers sharply decline over an extended period of time.

Diversity Visa: Which nations are eligible?

Every year, the list is updated in accordance with new immigration data. Nationals of Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the majority of African countries are allowed to apply for the 2026 cycle.

What is Diversity Visa programme process?

The Diversity Visa program is a yearly program that provides individuals from low-immigration nations with a path to permanent residency in the US.

It provides a random selection opportunity for people who might not otherwise be able to receive a green card.

Applicants must fulfill rigorous standards for school or job experience, even if enrollment is free. The US Department of State stated that it is an opportunity for individuals who might not have several other options.

After being chosen, candidates must go through a consular interview where officials determine their eligibility for the visa.