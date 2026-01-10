US premium visa fee surge: Why and who will be impacted? Check new rates for H-1B, F-1, O-1 applications

US premium visa fee hike: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a final rule that detailed a surge in fees for US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) related to various visas, including those for nonimmigrant students and work categories. According to a news release dated January 9, these changes were made in response to the inflation seen between June 2023 and June 2025. USCIS fees will rise starting March 1, 2026, to adjust for inflation, impacting various visa categories. The increased revenue will support improved adjudication services and address processing backlogs, per DHS regulations. (Unsplash)

Here's why US has raised visa premium processing fee This recent announcement is also consistent with the provisions set forth by the ‘USCIS Stabilization Act,’ which permits the DHS to modify premium processing fees biennially to account for inflation.

“Fees will continue to be adjusted agency wise to account for inflation and protect the real dollar value of the premium processing service we provide,” as per the official USCIS release.

“The revenue generated by this fee increase will be used to provide premium processing services; make improvements to adjudication processes; respond to adjudication demands, including processing backlogs; and otherwise fund USCIS adjudication and naturalization services.”

Also Read: US embassy in India issues stark warning for B1 and B2 visa holders: ‘If you misuse…’

When will the new premium processing visa fees come into force? According to the USCIS, the new rule will take effect on March 1, 2026. The official announcement states that if you submit a request for premium processing on or after March 1, you will be required to pay the updated fee for the necessary benefit. In order to request premium processing, applicants must complete Form I-907, also known as the ‘Request for Premium Processing.’

What does US visa premium processing entail? Know who will be affected By opting for premium processing, visa applicants can benefit from expedited or fast-tracked processing for the following forms:

Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker;

Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Worker;

Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Worker;

Form I-539, Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status.

As stated on the official USCIS website, adjudicative action on a case after a premium processing request is submitted will typically require 15 business days for most classifications. On the other hand, 30 business days can be required for Form I-765. There may be a 30-day wait for Form I-539 applicants who want to convert their status to F-1, F-2, M-1, M-2, J-1, or J-2 nonimmigrant status.

Additionally, applications submitted under Form I-140 E21 for national interest waivers and Form I-140 E13 for multinational leaders and managers may take up to 45 days for approval.