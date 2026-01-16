Who is Jennifer Cruz? Jacksonville woman arrested for punching trooper during anti-ICE protest

"Jennifer disagrees with immigration enforcement and decided to commit a few felonies by getting out of her car and punching a Trooper in the face," AG Uthmeier wrote, sharing a photo of Cruz being taken into custody by two officers.

Jennifer Cruz, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida , was arrested for punching a Florida Highway Patrol officer while she was protesting the deployment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the city. Cruz, 40, is facing multiple charges, News 4 reported, citing jail records.

Cruz was arrested outside a Mi Pueblo Mexican restaurant on Boulevard Road in Jacksonville. She faces charges of resisting an officer with violence, battery on law enforcement and driving with a suspended driver's license, News 4 reported, citing jail records.

A video of her arrest was also shared on social media which showed the officers allegedly tasing her in her car after she reportedly shouted at some of the ICE agents. Later, she reportedly got out of the car and allegedly punched a Florida State Trooper in the face.

Also read: Kaden Rummler GoFundMe: California protester says federal agent blinded him, then ‘mocked’ him about injured eye

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Addresses Arrest Florida Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the arrest of Cruz at a press conference on Thursday afternoon. He repeated the Attorney General's assertion, comparing Florida with Minneapolis. He highlighted that "there will be consequences" as "this is not Minneapolis."

“Let me just tell you guys, this is not Minneapolis. That is not going to end well for you in Florida,” DeSantis said. "You have a right to go out there and criticize government policy. You can go out there and protest within obviously respected zones.

“But the idea that you're going to assault one of our troopers is unacceptable, and you are going to face consequences.”