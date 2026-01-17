Did ICE tear gas a baby in Minneapolis? DHS tries to justify act; deletes X post amid backlash

Two children, one who was six-months-old, were hospitalized in Minneapolis after federal agents deployed tear gas during protests there. The infant was inside the vehicle that was hit with tear gas and began to face ‘breathing difficulties’, ABC News reported, citing the Minneapolis Office of Community Safety. A protesting community member attempts to protect themselves as federal agents fire munitions and pepper balls, amid protests in Minneapolis. (REUTERS)

“The family moved the infant into a nearby home. Reports also stated that the baby had stopped breathing,” they added. Firefighters and police officers had to work through the crowds present in the area to get to the home. When they arrived on scene, they were able to confirm that the infant was ‘breathing and stable, but in serious condition’, as per the report.

The infant, and the other child, whose age was not released, were then shifted to a hospital. An immediate update about their health was not provided, as per the news outlet. This comes amid tensions in Minneapolis after ICE agent Jonathan Ross fatally shot Renee Nicole Good.

DHS issues update, deletes social media post The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) offered their perspective on the event but has since then deleted the post.

On the post, the federal agency wrote “It is horrific to see radical agitators bring children to their violent riots.” The statement added, "please stop endangering your children', with the words written in all caps. However, they have deleted the post since then amid rising backlash.