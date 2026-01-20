Nicki Minaj family: All on her husband and brother as Don Lemon calls out their ‘sex offender records’

Don Lemon hit back at Nicki Minaj after she called for the independent journalist’s arrest over his recent coverage of anti-ICE protest at a church in Minneapolis. After Nicki Minaj criticized Don Lemon's coverage of an anti-ICE protest, he rebuffed her homophobic comments, questioning her credibility and family history. (Getty Images via AFP)

On Sunday, January 18, Lemon posted a video on his social media platforms featuring an interview with activists who interrupted a church service in Minneapolis, where David Easterwood, purportedly a field office director for ICE, acts as a pastor. The activists entered the service while chanting, "ICE out," and called for justice for Renee Good, a local woman who was killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross on January 7.

Don Lemon vs Nicki Minaj Amid the buzz over the anti-ICE protest, Minaj made some provocative comments about Lemon on X. After viewing the journalist's footage of the protest in St. Paul, the rapper stated, “DON ‘C—K SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING. HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!”

Several people called out Minaj for using a homophobic slur in her post regarding Lemon, who is openly gay and wed to real estate agent Tim Malone.

‘You are a homophobic bigot,’ Lemon to Minaj In a TikTok video dated January 19, responding to Minaj's “unhinged, homophobic tweet” directed at him, Lemon advised the artist to “stop talking about sh** for which you know nothing about.”

“You’re out of your depth… and you are a homophobic bigot,” he stated. “You don’t care about African Americans… From what I know, you are reportedly an undocumented citizen, so you should be deported under Donald Trump’s rules.”

Lemon calls out Nicki Minaj's family's criminal records Lemon went on to highlight the sex offender records of Minaj’s family members. Her brother, Jelani Maraj, was found guilty of predatory assault in 2017 and received a 25-year prison sentence after being accused of repeatedly raping an 11-year-old girl.

Her husband Kenneth Petty is a registered sex offender who faced charges of first-degree rape and entered a guilty plea for attempted rape in 1994. In 2022, People reported that Petty was sentenced to three years of probation and one year of home detention after admitting guilt for failing to register as a sex offender in California.

“And you have the nerve to talk about me and what you think I do?” Lemon continued, referencing the men’s criminal charges. “Nick Minaj, get a life. Stop being a pick me… I choose not to pick you, and so should Black people, and so should gay people.”

The journalist elaborated on his remarks during a January 19 appearance on TMZ Live, where he advised Minaj to “eff off, stop being a homophobic bigot,” and to “get a life and grow some brain.”

Nicki Minaj family: All on husband and kid Nicki Minaj met her husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty long before she rose to fame as a rapper and became a household name.

The couple knew each other since childhood days. They attended the same high school. They, however, lost contact for several years before reuniting in 2018, which sparked a passionate romance. Minaj and Petty got married in 2019 and welcomed their son in 2020.