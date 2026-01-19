Who is Don Lemon’s husband? All we know about Tim Malone amid uproar over anti-ICE protest coverage

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon finds himself at the heart of a controversy following a protest that took place at Cities Church in Minneapolis on January 18. Lemon participated in the demonstration, which interrupted a service, alleging that the pastor had connections to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Don Lemon with husband Tim Malone (Don Lemon Instagram)

The protest intensified as demonstrators surged into the church, chanting phrases like “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot!” and “ICE OUT.” During a live broadcast, Lemon noted that numerous attendees departed the service due to the disruption. He explained that the protest was sparked after the group learned of the pastor’s purported links to ICE.

Lemon supported the demonstrators, highlighting their First Amendment rights. He stated, “This is what the First Amendment is about, the freedom to protest,” while recognizing the potential discomfort it may cause to others.

Meanwhile, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon revealed that a federal investigation has been launched to examine possible breaches of the FACE Act, which forbids the obstruction of worship services. This federal legislation aims to safeguard both reproductive health services and religious liberties.

Who is Don Lemon? Amidst the ongoing uproar over Lemon's participation in the protest, several people were curious to know more about the journalist.

Don Lemon, a well-known journalist, joined CNN in 2006 and hosted several programs until he left in April 2023. He became notable for his reporting on major events, such as the apprehension of a famous sniper, and has received numerous accolades for his work in journalism.

Hailing from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Lemon obtained a degree in broadcast journalism from Brooklyn College. Before his extensive career at CNN, he worked for various news organizations, including NBC News, but his time at CNN concluded amid controversy due to allegations of misogyny during broadcasts.

Don Lemon's family: Who is his husband? Don Lemon got married to real estate agent Tim Malone in New York City on April 6, 2024, five years after the couple revealed their engagement in 2019.

Lemon, who publicly identified as gay in the 2011 memoir Transparent and through a profile in the New York Times, started a romantic relationship with Malone in 2016, one year after their initial meeting at a restaurant in the Hamptons.

Tim Malone is a real estate agent who focuses on luxury properties in New York City and the Hamptons. He commenced his career in real estate in 2018 with the Corcoran Real Estate Group before transitioning to Douglas Elliman Real Estate in 2020.