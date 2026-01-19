Lori Chavez-DeRemer family: All on Labour Secretary's husband and kids amid affair with staff allegations

A DOL employee has lodged a complaint against Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, claiming she misused her position and maintained an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, according to a New York Post report on January 9. During one of their meetings, the secretary allegedly told her security team that she did not require their protection. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer and her husband Dr Shawn DeRemer (@replcd/Instagram)

Documents reviewed by the Post and its sources state that the complaint also claims that Chavez-DeRemer engaged in “travel fraud” by taking taxpayer-funded trips to spend time with family and friends.

The complaint, which was submitted last week to the DOL’s Office of Inspector General, alleges that the labor secretary invited her subordinate to her hotel room during travel and to her private residence in Washington, D.C.

The staff members, who were employed by Chavez-DeRemer during her time in Congress, have been placed on administrative leave. It remains unclear who is managing her office in their absence, as reported by Politico.

Courtney Parella, a spokesperson for the DOL, defended Chavez-DeRemer by stating, “These unsubstantiated allegations are categorically false.”

“The secretary is considering all possible avenues, including legal action, to fight these baseless accusations from anonymous sources,” she added.

Also Read: Will you receive $2,000 checks in 2026? Fresh update on Trump tariff stimulus checks

Who is Dr Shawn DeRemer? Lori Chavez-DeRemer's husband defends wife Dr. Shawn DeRemer, the husband of the secretary, has refuted claims of his wife's infidelity, stating that “There’s not an ounce of truth to this, and anyone who knows my wife would know that,” as per The Post.

DeRemer is an anesthesiologist located in Portland, Oregon. He studied at St. George’s University School of Medicine from 1992 to 1996 and finished his anesthesiology residency at the University of Michigan Medical School in 2000, the SCMP reported.

He has served as president and executive medical director at Anesthesia Associates Northwest in Portland for almost 20 years.

Dr Shawn DeRemer and Lori Chavez-DeRemer kids The couple has two adult daughters, Annie and Emilie. In September 2023, Chávez-DeRemer posted a rare photograph of her daughters to commemorate National Daughters Day.

“National Daughters Day!!! I have loved all 29 years. @anniederemer @emilie__5” she wrote as a caption for a picture featuring herself and her two daughters.