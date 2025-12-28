Honduran woman arrested after allegedly crashing into ICE vehicle in Louisiana, ‘This blooper is one for the books’

A Honduran woman was taken into custody in Slidell, Louisiana, on Friday local time after she allegedly ran a red light and collided with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicle, officials said, according to the New York Post.. No injuries were reported from the crash, according to US Border Patrol Commander Gregory K. Bovino. The incident occurred while federal agents were conducting Operation Catahoula Crunch, a Department of Homeland Security initiative targeting illegal immigrants in the New Orleans area.(REUTERS)

“This blooper is one for the books,” Bovino wrote on X. “Unlucky for her. Lucky for us,” he added.

He added, "Apparently, she never learned the lesson that red means stop, not ‘accelerate and collide with a government vehicle actively enforcing federal law.’”

Collision happened during Operation Catahoula Crunch

The incident occurred while federal agents were conducting Operation Catahoula Crunch, a Department of Homeland Security initiative targeting illegal immigrants in the New Orleans area. The operation focuses on individuals with violent criminal records, including home invasion, armed robbery, grand theft auto, and rape, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, Fox News reported.

ICE has reportedly apprehended around 370 people in the area as part of the operation. Officials have not released the identity or detention location of the woman involved in the crash.

ICE and Trump administration immigration efforts

The DHS said it has deported more than 622,000 individuals in 2025 and that about 2.5 million illegal immigrants have left the US since President Donald Trump took office, including roughly 1.9 million self-deportations, Fox News reported.

Trump has prioritized closing the southern border and reducing illegal immigration. The Department of Homeland Security says border encounters are down 37% compared with the Biden administration.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a limited-time holiday incentive offering $3,000 and a free flight home to undocumented migrants who agree to voluntarily leave the United States by the end of the year.

According to a DHS press release issued on Monday, individuals in the US illegally who sign up to self-deport through the CBP Home mobile application before December 31 will receive the cash stipend, paid travel to their home countries, and forgiveness of any civil fines or penalties for failing to depart the country.