Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials apprehended more than 1,000 illegal aliens under the Laken Riley Act during its two-week Operation Angel’s Honor. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the news on social media, noting that the operation was meant to honor slain Laken Riley. What is Operation Angel’s Honor? ICE apprehends over 1,000 illegal immigrants in 2 weeks to honor Laken Riley(GoFundMe)

“In honor of Laken Riley, @ICEgov launched Operation Angel’s Honor— in the last 2 weeks alone arresting more than 1,000 criminal illegal aliens under the authority of the Laken Riley Act. President Trump has empowered us to arrest and remove the millions of violent criminal illegal aliens unleashed on the United States by the previous administration,” Noem wrote.

“Now these criminals will face justice and be removed from our country. We can never bring Laken back, but we can do everything in our power to bring these heinous criminals to justice,” she added. “I am so proud of our brave men and women of ICE have done to remove criminals from America’s streets.”

What is Operation Angel’s Honor?

The operation, which concluded on Monday, December 22, was conducted in memory of Riley, a nursing student who was murdered by an illegal immigrant last year. Some of the illegal immigrants nabbed by ICE under Operation Angel’s Honor were accused of heinous crimes, including rape, assault with intent to cause injury to an officer, indecent liberties with a child, and more, according to the New York Post.

“This operation, while a massive success, also serves as a solemn reminder of the profound impact that immigrant violence and crime can have on victims and their loved ones,” ICE Director Todd Lyons said, per the outlet. “ICE’s mission is to ensure that no more Americans will fall victim to illegal alien crime.”

The Laken Riley Act was passed by the Senate hours after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. The act was named after Riley, a 22-year-old Georgia nursing student who was brutally murdered by 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, an illegal immigrant. She was found dead near a lake on the University of Georgia’s campus in Athens in February 2024.

Who were arrested during the operation?

