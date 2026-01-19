Don Lemon has landed in a controversy after he was seen joining a group of protesters who stormed the Cities Church in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area on Sunday, January 18. As the group sabotaged an ongoing service, the former CNN anchor live-streamed the demonstration. Who is Don Lemon and what is the FACE Act? What to know after ex-CNN anchor storms Cities Church in Minneapolis (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid) (REUTERS) Lemon captured anti-ICE protesters storming the church and confronting a pastor who they suspected works as an immigration agent. The protesters were seen rushing into Cities Church and chanting slogans like “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot!” and “ICE OUT” repeatedly. “They’ve stopped the service [and] a lot of people, a number of people have left,” Lemon reported. Read More | Anti-ICE Minneapolis protestors threatened with FACE Act action after Cities Church videos emerge “A surprise effort here, obviously, and the folks here are not happy about it,” he added later. Lemon said that the demonstrators interrupted the service because they had “found out” the pastor worked for ICE, which prompted them to launch their “clandestine mission.” However, there are no official reports confirming that the pastor is an ICE agent.

Lemon defended the protesters and said they were exercising their Constitutional rights to protest. “This is what the First Amendment is about, the freedom to protest,” he told viewers. “I’m sure people here don’t like it, but protests are not comfortable.” Meanwhile, according to Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, the protesters can get into trouble. He said that a probe is underway, and threatened demonstrators with the FACE Act. “The @CivilRights is investigating the potential violations of the federal FACE Act by these people desecrating a house of worship and interfering with Christian worshippers,” Dhillon wrote on X, tagging Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Bondi responded to Dhillon's post, writing, “I have been in constant communication with @AAGDhillon today over these events which @TheJusticeDept is investigating at my direction. Any violation of federal law will be prosecuted.”