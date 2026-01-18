Was Jake Lang stabbed during Minneapolis protest? Influencer claims he was nearly 'lynched,' ‘ripped limb from limb’

Influencer and pardoned January 6 rioter Jake Lang has alleged that he was “stabbed” during an anti-ICE protest in Minneapolis. Lang, who led a rally in support of federal immigration officers, was chased from the city’s federal courthouse and even targeted with water balloons amid sub-freezing temperatures Saturday, January 17, according to the Independent. MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 17: Right wing influencer Jake Lang is confronted by protesters at a rally near city hall on January 17, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jim Vondruska / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Concerning videos, many of them re-posted by Lang on X, shows him getting mobbed at the rally. The clips show anti-ICE protesters surrounding him, pulling at his clothes and trying to remove him from outside the courthouse.

Here’s what Jake Lang said Lang, one of many people pardoned by Donald Trump following their criminal convictions related to the January 6 Capitol riots, later claimed that he was stabbed during a scuffle, but was saved by his protective vest. A video shows him walking away from an area with what appears to be blood on his neck.

“I just got stabbed by a crazie white commie leftist rioter today in Minnesota,” Lang wrote on X. “All for pointing out their replacement by 70 IG burka wearing (pirate) Somalians. Plate carrier blocked it….Jesus is King. DEUS VULT”.