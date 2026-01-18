Was Jake Lang stabbed during Minneapolis protest? Influencer claims he was nearly 'lynched,' ‘ripped limb from limb’
Jake Lang has alleged that he has landed in a hospital after being attacked by anti-ICE protesters at a rally in Minneapolis.
Influencer and pardoned January 6 rioter Jake Lang has alleged that he was “stabbed” during an anti-ICE protest in Minneapolis. Lang, who led a rally in support of federal immigration officers, was chased from the city’s federal courthouse and even targeted with water balloons amid sub-freezing temperatures Saturday, January 17, according to the Independent.
Read More | Minneapolis anti-ICE protesters turning up with firearms? Viral photos, videos spark alarm
Concerning videos, many of them re-posted by Lang on X, shows him getting mobbed at the rally. The clips show anti-ICE protesters surrounding him, pulling at his clothes and trying to remove him from outside the courthouse.
Here’s what Jake Lang said
Lang, one of many people pardoned by Donald Trump following their criminal convictions related to the January 6 Capitol riots, later claimed that he was stabbed during a scuffle, but was saved by his protective vest. A video shows him walking away from an area with what appears to be blood on his neck.
Read More | Is Jake Lang OK? Concerning Minneapolis protest videos emerge; ‘brutally stabbed’
“I just got stabbed by a crazie white commie leftist rioter today in Minnesota,” Lang wrote on X. “All for pointing out their replacement by 70 IG burka wearing (pirate) Somalians. Plate carrier blocked it….Jesus is King. DEUS VULT”.
In another post, Lang said he was nearly “lynched,” and that the alleged attack has landed him in a hospital.
“I was just literally LYNCHED by an anti white mob of liberals & illegal immigrants-I’m at the hospital now getting staples in my skull…,” wrote Lang.
He added, “Nearly ripped limb from limb in Minneapolis!!!! Jacob Frey took the officers at the Minneapolis Police to stand down, so they could watch me eaten live on national television!!!!!”
Lang urged President Trump to “send in the National Guard,” adding, “They are lynching White Christians on the streets!!!!!” He also shared a link to a GiveSendGo launched to help support his hospital bills.
Minneapolis has been seeing various anti-ICE protests in the aftermath of Renee Nicole Good’s death. In one of the latest rallies, demonstrators gathered downtown near City Hall, waving signs and yelling chants calling for ICE agents to leave Minneapolis, according to Reuters.