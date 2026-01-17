Donald Trump roasts ‘very very rich’ and ‘very fat’ friend who tried Ozempic, internet tries to guess who
Donald Trump shared the story while discussing weight-loss drugs, adding that it didn't work for his friend.
US President Donald Trump, during a White House roundtable about rural health care, shared his friend’s experience of taking a weight loss drug. He said that the drug, Ozempic, didn’t work on his “very very rich” and “very fat” friend, adding that the individual has put on more weight recently. His remark sent social media into a frenzy as many tried to guess who he was talking about.
“A friend of mine who is a very smart guy, very, very rich, very powerful man actually but he’s very fat and he took the fat... I call it the fat drug," he began. "I won’t give you which one,” the American leader said.
However, after a brief pause, he continued, "It was Ozempic… I won’t tell you that.”
Trump expressed that he told his friend that the drug doesn’t work, adding, "I saw him recently and he is fatter than ever.”
“I said, the drug's not working on you, move to something else!"
How did Trump's friend react?
Trump said that his friend told him, "Thanks, you make me feel good," to which the president responded, "Well, I gotta be truthful. Always tell the truth."
What did social media say?
An individual wrote, “I wonder who he is talking about.” Another asked Grok, “Who is he likely talking about?” The AI chatbot replied, “Trump didn't name the friend in his anecdote, but the description of a very rich, powerful businessman who travels abroad fits someone like Elon Musk, who has admitted using similar drugs (though he lost weight, not gained).”
A third commented, “He won’t tell us while he is telling us.” A fourth, praising Trump, said, “He really is the funniest ever.”
In November 2025, the Trump administration announced, “The prices of Ozempic and Wegovy will fall from $1,000 and $1,350 per month, respectively, to $350 when purchased through TrumpRx.” The statement added that the Medicare prices of Ozempic will be $245.