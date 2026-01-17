Donald Trump roasts ‘very very rich’ and ‘very fat’ friend who tried Ozempic, internet tries to guess who

US President Donald Trump, during a White House roundtable about rural health care, shared his friend’s experience of taking a weight loss drug. He said that the drug, Ozempic, didn’t work on his “very very rich” and “very fat” friend, adding that the individual has put on more weight recently. His remark sent social media into a frenzy as many tried to guess who he was talking about. Donald Trump talked about his friend during a rural health roundtable. (Screengrab (X))

“A friend of mine who is a very smart guy, very, very rich, very powerful man actually but he’s very fat and he took the fat... I call it the fat drug," he began. "I won’t give you which one,” the American leader said.

Also Read: Trump repeats India-Pak truce claim, says Shehbaz Sharif ‘thanked’ him for saving 10 million people However, after a brief pause, he continued, "It was Ozempic… I won’t tell you that.”

Trump expressed that he told his friend that the drug doesn’t work, adding, "I saw him recently and he is fatter than ever.”

“I said, the drug's not working on you, move to something else!"