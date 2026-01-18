Minneapolis anti-ICE protesters turning up with firearms? Viral photos, videos spark alarm

Photos and videos appearing to show anti-ICE demonstrators in Minneapolis carrying firearms to protests have sparked concern. Several posts doing the rounds on social media show two people sitting outside a car, one of them with a gun in their hand. Anti-ICE protesters stand near City Hall with signs on January 17, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jim Vondruska / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Nick Sortor reposted a video of a man, one of the two people seen in the viral posts, sitting and swinging his legs, with a firearm in his hand.

“Anti-ICE rioters are now showing up with firearms at riots in Minneapolis,” Sortor wrote on X. “It could get really ugly after dark out here…”

He added, “And of course, Walz has the National Guard SITTING AROUND rather than restoring order. They need to be FEDERALIZED”.

The posts have sparked concern, with one X user commenting on Sortor’s post, “This right here is a problem that was solely created by Walz and Frey!!!” “Ugly situations deserve prompt action. Let's work together for peace and order,” wroe a user, while another said, “Armed rioters in the streets isn’t “protest.” It’s a breakdown of order. This is exactly why leadership matters.”

“This won't end well,” one user wrote, while another said, “Time to invoke the insurrection act ! Someone going to be killed!”

HT.com has not independently verified where the photos and videos were taken.

Minneapolis anti-ICE protests Minneapolis has been seeing various anti-ICE protests in the aftermath of Renee Nicole Good’s death. In one of the latest rallies, demonstrators gathered downtown near City Hall, waving signs and yelling chants calling for ICE agents to leave Minneapolis, according to Reuters.

Hundreds of protesters chased off a small group of far-right activists who had decided to march in a neighborhood where many immigrants live on Saturday, the outlet reported. A few scuffles broke out too.

Jake Lang, one of many people pardoned by Donald Trump following their criminal convictions related to the January 6 Capitol riots, organized what he called an “anti-fraud” rally. He later claimed that he was stabbed during a scuffle, but was saved by his protective vest.

In recent weeks, some 3,000 agents from ICE and Border Patrol have descended on Minneapolis and St. Paul. Good’s death sparked nationwide protests against ICE and the Trump administration.

Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was gunned down by federal agent Jonathan Ross after she allegedly struck him with her vehicle in Minneapolis. The Trump administration has maintained that Ross shot Good in self-defense.