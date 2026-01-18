Jake Lang praised by former Proud Boys head Enrique Tarrio after being mobbed in Minneapolis; ‘has more balls…’
Jake Lang, the pardoned January 6 rioter, was heckled by a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis, with videos of the encounter being shared widely online.
Jake Lang, the pardoned January 6 rioter, had a tough time with protesters in Minneapolis. The Florida Senate candidate who organized a ‘March Against Fraud’ protest on Saturday was brutally heckled by protesters there, as tempers continue to simmer over federal agent Jonathan Ross shooting Renee Nicole Good.
Videos of people mobbing Lang were shared widely online before he was seen getting onto a car and being driven away. In a social media post, Lang confirmed being stabbed. “I just got stabbed by a crazie white commie leftist rioter today in Minnesota All for pointing out their replacement by 70 IG burka wearing (pirate) Somalians. Plate carrier blocked it. Jesus is King. DEUS VULT,” he said on X.
Now, Enrique Tarrio, former chief of Proud Boys, the far-right American group, has come out in his support. He put out a lengthy post on X, where Tarrio cited that though he had his differences with Lang, what happened to him in Minneapolis was inexcusable.
What Enrique Tarrio said about Jake Lang
Tarrio began his message saying “I’m tired of hearing the ‘I hate Jake Lang so I won’t defend what happened to him’ crowd…”.
“You can hate everything about Jake Lang. You can call him an agitator a fed…whatever you want…,” he continued. Tarrio then heaped praise on Lang, saying he had ‘more balls’ than most.
Also Read | Who is Enrique Tarrio and did the Proud Boys founder join ICE? Here's what he said
“But he has more balls than you. He was seriously injured for his speech. And the cops did nothing. They showed up hours late,” Tarrio added. The former Proud Boys head added, “Last time I felt like this we peacefully disrupted Portland and its Antifa network and eventually got the President to label Antifa a domestic terrorist organization. I’ve been reserved but when is enough enough?”.
Many other MAGA loyalists on X also decried the ordeals Lang faced and called for strict action against the protesters in Minneapolis. Amid pushback after the Good shooting, the Donald Trump administration has already sent 1,000 additional agents to Minnesota.