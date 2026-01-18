Jake Lang praised by former Proud Boys head Enrique Tarrio after being mobbed in Minneapolis; ‘has more balls…’

Jake Lang, the pardoned January 6 rioter, had a tough time with protesters in Minneapolis. The Florida Senate candidate who organized a ‘March Against Fraud’ protest on Saturday was brutally heckled by protesters there, as tempers continue to simmer over federal agent Jonathan Ross shooting Renee Nicole Good. Former national chairman of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, has come out in support of Jake Lang after he was mobbed in Minneapolis. (REUTERS)

Videos of people mobbing Lang were shared widely online before he was seen getting onto a car and being driven away. In a social media post, Lang confirmed being stabbed. “I just got stabbed by a crazie white commie leftist rioter today in Minnesota All for pointing out their replacement by 70 IG burka wearing (pirate) Somalians. Plate carrier blocked it. Jesus is King. DEUS VULT,” he said on X.

Now, Enrique Tarrio, former chief of Proud Boys, the far-right American group, has come out in his support. He put out a lengthy post on X, where Tarrio cited that though he had his differences with Lang, what happened to him in Minneapolis was inexcusable.

What Enrique Tarrio said about Jake Lang Tarrio began his message saying “I’m tired of hearing the ‘I hate Jake Lang so I won’t defend what happened to him’ crowd…”.

“You can hate everything about Jake Lang. You can call him an agitator a fed…whatever you want…,” he continued. Tarrio then heaped praise on Lang, saying he had ‘more balls’ than most.