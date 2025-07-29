Who is Erin Burnett? CNN anchor under fire for saying NYC shooter was 'possibly white'

CNN Anchor Erin Burnett has been receiving backlash for their reporting during the mass shooting on Park Avenue. During the live broadcast, the CNN anchor was heard stating that the NYC shooter - Shane D Tamura - was "possibly white." Erin Burnett is an American news anchor and hosts the show Erin Burnett OutFront on CNN. Before CNN, she worked as a co-anchor at CNBC.(X)

In the first photos of the shooter, which surfaced online, the man was seen walking up to the building with an AR-15 assault rifle in his hand and sunglasses on.

During the live broadcast, the Burnett shared that the police knew what the suspect looked like - “sunglasses, mustache, male, possibly white."

The backlash for the CNN Anchor comes after the initial police description of the gunman, which described him as possibly Middle Eastern.

Many netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize the CNN Anchor's wordings.

"Erin Burnett looked at security footage of Park Avenue shooter Shane Tamura and declared him "possibly white" on air. The footage showed a man with dark hair and complexion. Initial police description said possibly Middle Eastern. CNN's pattern of jumping to racial conclusions before facts strikes again. The rush to narratives over accuracy continues," said one such user.

"@cnn self proclaimed “Most Trusted News,” said the NYC shooter was a white male. Told you they are fake news," said another.

"Why can't the MSM report the news accurately when there is evidence right in front of their faces?" asked another user on X.

Who Is Erin Burnett?

In the span of her 22-year-long career, Burnett has extensively reported from the Middle East and has also filed reports from Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Lebanon, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Turkey, Yemen, and Pakistan.

Born and raised in Mardela Springs, Maryland, Burnett attended Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political economy.

She began her career at Goldman Sachs as a financial analyst and then moved to CNN as a writer for Moneyline. She then moved to Bloomberg Television and joined CNBC to host Street Signs and co-anchor Squawk on the Street with Mark Haines.