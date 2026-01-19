Don Lemon faces serious accusations after Minneapolis anti-ICE protestors storm Cities Church mid-service - Watch

Don Lemon was part of a group of protestors who stormed the Cities Church in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area on Sunday, allegedly disturbing a service mid-way. The former CNN anchor live-streamed the demonstration, describing the anti-ICE sentiment in Minnesota after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good. Don Lemon posted videos of an anti-ICE protest in Minneapolis (YouTube/Don Lemon)

Cities Church Pastor David Easterwood with ICE? This comes after social media commentators claimed that the church's pastor, David Easterwood, is the Field Office Director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the city.

While we can confirm that Easterwood is the ICE Field Office Director in St. Paul, it is unclear if he is the same person who serves as a pastor at Cities Church. For instance.

“David Easterwood is one of the pastors at Cities Church, a Christian church based in the Twin Cities region. He’s listed among the pastoral leadership on the church’s official leadership page,” one person said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Note: Ht.com could not independently verify if David Easterwood, identified in both instances, is the same individual. We have reached out to Cities Church authorities for a comment.