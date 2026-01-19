Don Lemon faces serious accusations after Minneapolis anti-ICE protestors storm Cities Church mid-service - Watch
Don Lemon was part of a group of protestors who stormed the Cities Church in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area on Sunday
Don Lemon was part of a group of protestors who stormed the Cities Church in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area on Sunday, allegedly disturbing a service mid-way. The former CNN anchor live-streamed the demonstration, describing the anti-ICE sentiment in Minnesota after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good.
Cities Church Pastor David Easterwood with ICE?
This comes after social media commentators claimed that the church's pastor, David Easterwood, is the Field Office Director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the city.
While we can confirm that Easterwood is the ICE Field Office Director in St. Paul, it is unclear if he is the same person who serves as a pastor at Cities Church. For instance.
“David Easterwood is one of the pastors at Cities Church, a Christian church based in the Twin Cities region. He’s listed among the pastoral leadership on the church’s official leadership page,” one person said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
Note: Ht.com could not independently verify if David Easterwood, identified in both instances, is the same individual. We have reached out to Cities Church authorities for a comment.
Don Lemon faces flak
Lemon, who was filming the protests, faced criticism on social media. “Failed CNN News Hack, Don Lemon, leads anti-ICE protesters into a church in Minneapolis!! He says he thinks the pastor is ICE affiliated. This goes way beyond sane behavior. He’s fcking nuts!!!” one person tweeted.
“Leftist rioters in Minneapolis just STORMED A CHURCH after Don Lemon erroneously accused the priest of working with ICE. Just like Walz and Frey, Lemon is lying to spark riots out here. Lemon’s desperately trying to be relevant again,” another one tweeted.
The former CNN anchor had said in a video on Saturday that he was in Minneapolis to report on the anti-ICE protests. “I’ve seen enough. I’m heading to Minnesota to report on ICE and bring you the truth 🤝🏾” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.