    David Easterwood: Cities Church pastor serving as Field Office Director of ICE in St. Paul? Details

    Rumors claim a St. Paul pastor named David Easterwood is an ICE official, but no evidence confirms he’s the same person leading the local ICE office.

    Updated on: Jan 19, 2026 12:25 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    Amid the ongoing face-off between federal agents and protestors in St. Paul, Minnesota, a local pastor is being linked to the ICE in social media rumors. It is one of the many rumors around the federal operations in Minneapolis and St. Paul against illegal Somali immigrants in the aftermath of Renee Nicole Good's death

    David Easterwood (L) and federal agents in Minneapolis (R).
    David Easterwood (L) and federal agents in Minneapolis (R).

    Per the posts spreading the rumor, David Easterwood, listed as a pastor at the Cities Church in St. Paul, is purportedly the Field Office Director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the city.

    However, though the name of the ICE Field Office Director in St. Paul is indeed David Easterwood, no report confirms that it is the same person who serves as a pastor at Cities Church. For instance, here's a viral post:

    The claim seems to have originated with a video of David Easterwood, the man identified as the Field Office Director of the ICE in St. Paul, on C-SPAN. The basis of the claim that Easterwood, pastor at Cities Church, and Easterwood, the ICE field office boss, was their seemingly similar facial features. For instance, here's a post on X that compares the two images side by side.

    Here's the link of the C-SPAN interview of David Easterwood, the Field Office Director of the ICE in St. Paul.

    Note: Ht.com could not independently verify if David Easterwood, identified in both instances, is the same individual. We have reached out to Cities Church authorities for a comment.

    Also read: Mike Tomlin's wife issues statement amid Steelers HC's affair rumors; 'Want to take a moment...'

    Minnesota Anti-ICE Protests: Here's The Latest

    The city of St. Paul, the target of a massive federal operation in search of illegal Somali immigrants, saw massive protests on Saturday. Chaos broke out on the streets as protestors and federal agents clashed. Tear gasses were thrown, and injuries were reported, including involving a family of six, per a CNN report.

    The clashes on Saturday came amidst a federal judge's order limiting the tactics used by the ICE during the ongoing operation in St. Paul and Minnesota. More protests are planned across Sunday, with several already underway in various parts.

    Meanwhile, CBS News reports citing a US Defense official, that 1,500 active-duty US Army troops are on standby in Alaska for a possible deployment in Minneapolis.

    This story is developing.

