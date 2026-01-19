Nicki Minaj blasts Don Lemon over Minnesota church protest; uses homophobic slur

In a series of posts on X on Sunday, Minaj wrote, “DON 'C*** SUCKIN' LEMON IS DISGUSTING,” in all caps. She continued, "HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!" as per the outlet.

Nicki Minaj publicly criticized independent journalist Don Lemon over the weekend, responding angrily to his reporting on a protest during a church service in Minnesota . Rapper blasted Lemon, who is gay and married to real estate agent Tim Malone, in 2024, as reported by TMZ.

Minaj's social media outburst at Lemon came after the former CNN anchor livestreamed from Cities church in St. Paul, Minnesota, where a group of demonstrators interrupted a Sunday service to protest the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the state. Several media outlets reported that the pastor of the church has alleged ties to ICE, as per TMZ.

During the protest, demonstrators demanded that immigration agents leave the area and called for justice for Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed earlier this month by an ICE agent during a federal enforcement operation.

Also Read: Don Lemon faces serious accusations after Minneapolis anti-ICE protestors storm Cities Church mid-service - Watch

Don Lemon responds to Nicki Minaj's comments In response to Nicki Minaj's heated remarks, Lemon told TMZ, “I’m not surprised Nicki Minaj does not understand journalism and is weighing in on matters that are above her capacity.” He added, “However, the more appropriate image for her post is a 'Pick Me' Doll.” The term refers to a person who is overcompensating and needs validation.

President Trump's White House Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, has also joined the conversation. She said that the commander in chief "will not tolerate the intimidation and harassment of Christians in their sacred places of worship." She stated that the Department of Justice has opened a full investigation into what she called this “despicable incident”.