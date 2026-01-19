Cardi B wins hearts with reaction to Stefon Diggs', Patriots win vs Texans; ‘Let’s goooo!'

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B made a fiery reaction video on Sunday, January 18, to her boyfriend Stefon Diggs' spectacular touchdown catch during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game of the Patriots vs.Texans.

In her Instagram story video shared during the game, Cardi B is heard screaming and cheering for Diggs, saying, "Let’s go Diggs!"

Cardi B's reaction to Stefon Diggs Cardi B's relationship with Diggs has made the rapper and Diggs an intersection in the pop culture and the NFL sector.

Cardi B doesn't seem to be there at the Patriots vs. Texans playoff game. Her wild response to Diggs' touchdown catch, nevertheless, continues to make waves.

With just over three minutes left in the second quarter, Diggs threw a rocket to his top receiver, Stefon Diggs, in the red zone for the second of these touchdown passes. Sports Illustrated labelled the snag as “impressive.”

Cardi B then shared an Instagram story of her yelling a number of profanities before cheering, “Let's go Diggs! Let's go right now! I'm not f****** playing!”

In a later post, she yelled, "Walk them down!" several times.

Diggs was already gaining fame as the star wide receiver who played for multiple franchises before he finally joined the Patriots. After Cardi B and Diggs went Instagram official last summer, Diggs has been placed in the pop-culture map much like Travis Kelce.

