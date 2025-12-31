Stefon Diggs relationships: Who is Patriots star's girlfriend and ex-girlfriends? Relationship timeline

New England Patriots' Stefon Diggs faces unverified online speculation about multiple pregnancies.(AP) Stefon Diggs and Cardi B recently welcomed a son, marking her 4th child. The NFL player, who has 5 other kids with different women, began dating Cardi in 2024 Stefon Diggs recently made headlines after welcoming a baby boy with Cardi B, her fourth child. While the New England Patriots star is still going strong with the 33-year-old rapper, he has been involved in numerous high-profile relationships. The 32-year-old NFL star is reportedly father to five more children, who he shares with multiple women. Here is a detailed relationship timeline of his current and past relationships:

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B

Diggs and Cardi were first romantically linked in October 2024 when dating rumours began circulating online. Amid the growing buzz, they were spotted together on Valentine's Day. In a video obtained by TMZ, they were seen at a New York City nightclub before checking into an undisclosed Miami hotel.

In April, Diggs told his fans during an Instagram live session that he was no longer single. However, he did not reveal the name of his partner at the time. Meanwhile, Cardi fueled romance rumours by teasing her fans during an X Spaces broadcast on April 27, “When you got a gorgeous [man] loving you from head to toe, it’s like I don’t give a f**k what anybody says.”

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker was previously seen giving Diggs a lap dance in the video that surfaced from Coachella on April 13. A fan commented at the time that Offset must be “punching the air,” to which the former Migos star replied, “I’m happy for her,” according to E! News.

They made their first official public appearance at a New York Knicks game in May, followed by a joint appearance at a Met Gala afterparty. In June, they made their relationship Instagram official with a photo of them on a yacht. Then, in September, Cardi confirmed her pregnancy on CBS Mornings and welcomed her fourth child in November.

All on Stefon Diggs' ex-girlfriends

Tyler Marie (2016)

Diggs' first publicly known relationship was with singer and model Tyler Marie around 2016. They reportedly share an 8-year-old daughter, Nova. While their relationship was brief, they separated amicably and focused on co-parenting. The identity of Nova's mother was kept private, but fans speculate that Marie is the mother.

La'Shontae Heckard (Late 2010s)

Following his split from Marie, Diggs had a brief, controversial relationship with actress and influencer La'Shontae Heckard, who was reportedly 15 years older than him. A source mentioned to Black Sports Online that the relationship ended because “When the season starts, Diggs likes to keep his options open…”

Kennedy Moore (2023)

Diggs has a daughter named Shiloh with Kennedy Moore, who was born in 2023, according to reports from multiple outlets.

Aileen Lopera (Early 2025)

Instagram model Aileen Lopera, who goes by the name Lord Gisselle online, filed a paternity suit against Diggs in December 2024, claiming he was the father of her unborn baby girl, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, who was born in April 2025.

Diggs initially challenged the claim, requesting a genetic test, but in November 2025, paternity tests confirmed Diggs was the father. Lopera's lawyer told Page Six and People that they were hopeful he would “meaningfully contribute to the child's life and coparent.”

K'yanna Barber and Cayy Benji (2025)

Diggs also shares a son with K'yanna Barber, born earlier in 2025. Multiple reports say that he has another daughter, also born in 2025, with a woman identified as Cayy Benji.

Sky Marlene

An Instagram model named Sky Marlene was identified in news reports as an ex-girlfriend of Diggs, amidst social media discussions involving Offset, the estranged husband of Cardi.

Pri

Another woman named Pri was rumoured to be a close friend or past partner of Diggs, who was also allegedly linked to Offset