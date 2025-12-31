Christian Barmore, Stefon Diggs' assault cases have a bizarre connection; Patriots concerned

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore has been charged with misdemeanor domestic assault, according to court records, making him the second player on the team to face criminal charges in two days. The court documents were released a day after it emerged that Patriots star wide receiver Stefon Diggs is also facing charges stemming from an alleged in cident, involving his personal incident involving his personal chef on December 2. Diggs has denied any wrongdoing.

What are the charges against Christian Barmore? Court records from Attleboro District Court, obtained Wednesday by WBZ-TV, show that Barmore has been charged with one count of assault and battery involving a “family/household member” in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred in Mansfield, Massachusetts, on August 8.

Authorities have not disclosed further information about teh alleged incident or the identity of the individual involved. A criminal complaint was filed on December 16. Barmore is set to be arraigned in court on February 3, 2026.

Barmore, Diggs link Barmore was involved in a separate incident with police during a traffic stop in Providence, Rhode Island, in October 2024, for which he later apologized. He missed much of the 2024 season because of issues with blood clots, as reported by CBS News.

He has appeared in all 16 games for the Patriots this season.

Interestingly, Barmore and Diggs have the same attorney, David Meier. The lawyer has not commented on the former's charge as of yet.

Meier represents Diggs in his separate case in Dedham, Massachusetts. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the allegations on Wednesday.

“These are all allegations... every day there are distractions," he said.