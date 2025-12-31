Stefon Diggs strangulation row: Patriots WR could miss AFC clash after chef's claims; NFL gives verdict

Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball during the second quarter against the New York Jets(Getty Images via AFP) There is a slim chance that Stefon Diggs could miss the New England Patriots' AFC clash game late in January There is a slim chance that Stefon Diggs could miss the New England Patriots' AFC clash game late in January. The 32-year-old is facing strangulation and other criminal charges in connection with a dispute with his former private chef, police said on Tuesday. The incident report was revealed after a court hearing in Dedham, Massachusetts. Diggs is charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

Stefon Diggs denies accusations

Diggs’ lawyer, David Meier, said in an emailed statement to the Associated Press that the WR “categorically denies these allegations.”

Meier added that the allegations never occurred, describing them as unsubstantiated and uncorroborated.

“The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction,” the lawyer wrote.

Patriots, NFL issue statement

The Patriots, meanwhile, stated that they were standing by Stefon Diggs. In a statement, the Patriots said they were also standing by Diggs: “We support Stefon,” the team noted.

"The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

The NFL stated that the league is aware of the matter and will not comment further.

Incident report

A court filing describes a statement a woman gave to Dedham police on December 16, in which she reported that two weeks earlier, while employed as a private chef for Stefon Diggs, an argument over unpaid wages escalated inside her bedroom.

According to the narrative, the woman said Diggs entered the room during their dispute about money, “smacked her across the face,” and, when she tried to push him away, “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck.”

Officer Kenneth J Ellis wrote that the woman recounted how Diggs was positioned behind her with his arm around her neck. “She said that he was behind her with his arm wrapped around her,” Ellis noted in the report. “She said that she did feel like she had trouble breathing and that she felt like she could have blacked out.” The account adds that Diggs threw her onto a bed and responded “lies” when she insisted she still had not been paid.

Ellis wrote that the woman had been seeking compensation for a week in November when Diggs hosted guests and she was told to leave the residence, requiring her to travel home. She later resigned from the job and moved out of the Dedham property, returning on December 9 to collect her belongings. At that time, she told police she was referred to Diggs’ assistant, who said she would need to sign a non-disclosure agreement before receiving payment; police said she declined to sign the document.

Initially unsure about pursuing the matter, the woman ultimately chose to proceed, Ellis wrote, explaining that “she let me know that she had changed her mind from a few days ago” and now wanted criminal charges filed.

Will Stefon Diggs be suspended?

Well, that is a little complicated. The NFL typically waits until legal cases involving players are resolved. Rashee Rice of the Chiefs was not suspended until 2025 for an incident in March 2024.

The leage generally allows the legal process to conclude before handing down punishment. Because that approach remains the norm, there is currently little indication that Diggs will face a suspension during the season.

Diggs' arraignment has been requested for January 23, two days before the AFC championship game.

However, there is one theoretical possibility for suspension. It would involve the Commissioner’s Exempt List, a designation the league reserves for unusual and serious circumstances. Players placed on the list are still paid but do not count toward the 53-man roster while a case is under review.

Right now, there is no sign that the league is moving toward that option for Diggs. As things stand, he remains fully eligible to play.