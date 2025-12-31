Stefon Diggs strangulation row: Cardi B's post defending Patriots WR emerges after charges

Stefon Diggs is facing some serious charges. The Patriots WR, who recently had a baby with Cardi B, has been accused of strangulation, suffocation, and misdemeanor assault and battery from an alleged December 2 incident. The charges were reported after a court hearing on Tuesday in Dedham, Massachusetts. It is unclear what led to the charges. New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) leaves the field following the game against the Cincinnati Bengals(AP)

Diggs’ lawyer, David Meier, said in an emailed statement that Diggs “categorically denies these allegations.”

Meier said the allegations never occurred, describing them as unsubstantiated and uncorroborated.

“The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction,” Meier wrote.

In a statement, the Patriots said they were also standing by Diggs: “We support Stefon,” the team said.

Cardi B's post defending Stefon Diggs surfaces

Meanwhile, Cardi B's post defending Diggs in some other matter has resurfaced. Speculation flared online after fans noticed that the two did not spend Christmas together, leading to a wave of comments about the possible distance between the couple.

Reports later clarified that Diggs spent the holiday with his children, daughters Nova and Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, while Cardi celebrated elsewhere with her own family. The reaction quickly escalated across social media, prompting the rapper to address the chatter directly.

Taking to her platform, Cardi spoke out against the criticism surrounding the situation. “Y’all need to calm down,” she said. “You’ve been dragging me for three or four days, and it’s getting way too much.” She pushed back against outside judgment, making it clear that her choices remain her own. “I can’t change anything now. I already have a baby,” she added. “The only thing left is to move forward.”

The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in November. Cardi is also a mother of three from her previous marriage to Offset, while Diggs shares two daughters from prior relationships.

Diggs, 32, established himself as one of the NFL’s best wide receivers during a run with Minnesota and Buffalo from 2018 to 2023, when he had six consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and was selected to the Pro Bowl four times.

After a lackluster stint in Houston last year, Diggs ended up in New England, signing a three-year, $69 million deal in free agency that guaranteed him $26 million.

