Is Bo Nix out for the season? Latest update after Broncos QB suffered ankle injury

The Denver Broncos snapped their long postseason drought with a dramatic 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the 2025 NFL playoffs. This marked their first playoff victory since Super Bowl 50. The milestone win, however, was tempered by concern, as quarterback Bo Nix exited the game after suffering an ankle injury, which raised questions about his status moving forward.

Is Bo Nix out for the NFL season? Broncos quarterback Bo Nix will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious ankle injury in the win over Buffalo. Head coach Sean Payton confirmedduring his postgame news conference that Nix sustained a season-ending ankle fracture, as reported by USA Today.

He told the reporters, "On the second-to-last play in overtime, Bo fractured a bone in his right ankle. He's scheduled to have surgery Tuesday of this week to put him out for the rest of the season."

The head coach later clarified that the injury did not occur on the second-to-last play of overtime, but rather on the snap just before the quarterback's completion to Marvin Mims Jr. NFL Media's Tom Pelissero later shared video of the play on social media and showed Nix taking a low hit from Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop. Despite the injury, Nix was able finish the overtime period.

Nix's year is now officially over, with Payton confirming that the quarterback is scheduled to undergo season-ending ankle surgery in Alabama on Tuesday, as reported by USA Today.

Who will replace Broncos QB Bo Nix? With Nix sidelined, Jarrett Stidham is set to take over as the Broncos' starting quarterback. Payton voiced confidence in the veteran signal-caller, who is expected to make his first start of the season in the AFC Championship Game. Referring to the backup quarterback by his nickname, Payton said, “Stiddy's ready to go.”

Stidham is a seven-year NFL veteran who entered the league as a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft by the New England Patriots. He has been with Denver since 2023 and started two games for the Broncos that season, posting a 1-1 record while completing 60.6 percent of his passes for 496 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, as per USA Today.

The 29-year-old has not thrown a pass in either the regular season or postseason since the 2023 campaign.