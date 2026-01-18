Why is Jimmy Butler not playing tonight vs Hornets? Warriors give update amid injury concerns

Moses Moody started in Butler's place. If Butler remains out, Moses Moody, De’Anthony Melton, and Buddy Hield could see increased playing time.

According to CBS Sports, Butler had been listed in the starting lineup on Saturday but did not make it to the bench.

Jimmy Butler III is not playing tonight in the Golden State Warriors' game against the Charlotte Hornets due to personal reasons, according to the latest update from the team.

Fans react to Jimmy Butler's absence Jimmy Butler’s late scratch from tonight's game sent fans into a whirlwind of concern and speculation. Social media quickly filled with questions and theories about the star’s sudden disappearance from the lineup.

One person wrote, "Hope Jimmy butler is alright he was supposed to start and he’s not even on the bench."

Another asked, "Jimmy Butler is not on the bench and Will is starting for him. What is going on?"

A third person questioned, "Was Jimmy Butler just traded?"

Another fan expressed, "Jimmy butler is a late late LATE scratch from tonight's game so he's either getting traded this very second or something awful happened. Hopefully traded vs bad news."

Another wrote, "Wait, where is Jimmy Butler."

The Warriors have not provided further details regarding Butler's absence.

Jimmy Butler stats Jimmy Butler, 36, is in his 15th NBA season. He was drafted 30th overall in 2011 and has played for five teams. He joined the Warriors in a major trade with the Miami Heat in February last year.

Despite his age, Butler has been productive this season, averaging 20.1 points in 31.4 minutes per game and shooting 51.9% from the field, according to Pro Football Network.

He leads the Warriors with 1.4 steals per game and adds 5.6 rebounds per game. Butler has also been strong at the free-throw line, making 86.2% of his attempts.